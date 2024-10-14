Virginia Tech Football: First-Half PFF Grades
Virginia Tech's first half of the season has been full of ups and downs.
Bhayshul Tuten has looked like one of the best running backs in the ACC, Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been one of the best edge rushers in the conference, and the pass rush looks much improved from last year.
The team hasn't felt like a fluid unit all year, but the Stanford game was the closest it has been all year. Plenty of unexpected players, even some freshmen, have contributed on offense and defense.
So how do all of the Hokies grade out according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)? Here are the grades for each player through the first half with their snap count in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Kyron Drones- 84.9 (380)
2. HB P.J. Prioleau- 82.1 (15)
3. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 73.9 (277)
4. T Xavier Chaplin- 73.4 (305)
5. WR Stephen Gosnell- 72.4 (263)
6. WR Jaylin Lane- 70.6 (256)
7. T Parker Clements-67.2 (358)
8. C Braelin Moore- 66.9 (333)
9. T Hannes Hammer- 66.7 (6)
10. G Kaden Moore- 66.1 (388)
11. HB Malachi Thomas- 65.7 (97)
12. G Brody Meadows- 65.5 (91)
13. WR Chance Fitzgerald- 64.4 (19)
14. T Johnny Garrett- 63.9 (119)
15. QB Collin Schlee- 63.0 (25)
16. HB Jeremiah Coney- 62.2 (11)
17. WR Takye Heath- 61.4 (30)
18. P Peter Moore- 61.1 (1)
19. T Montavious Cunningham- 60.9 (13)
20. QB William Watson- 60.5 (6)
t21. TE Cole Reemsnyder- 60.0 (1)
t21. K John Love- 60.0 (1)
t21. LS Christian Epling- 60.0 (1)
t24. WR Ayden Greene- 59.4 (172)
t24. WR Da'Quan Felton- 59.4 (268)
26. WR Ali Jennings- 58.5 (153)
27. G Griffin Duggan- 57.3 (6)
28. G Bob Schick- 56.9 (215)
29. TE Zeke Wimbush- 54.2 (10)
30. TE Benji Gosnell- 53.4 (307)
31. C Caleb Nitta- 52.4 (6)
32. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 50.3 (90)
33. G Layth Ghannam- 48.4 (160)
34. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston- 42.8 (17)
Defense
1. DL Aeneas Peebles- 81.8 (236)
2. S Kaleb Spencer- 81.6 (102)
3. EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 73.5 (256)
4. CB Dante Lovett- 70.3 (96)
5. LB Sam Brumfield- 70.2 (266)
6. S Mose Phillips- 68.4 (335)
7. DL Kemari Copeland- 68.0 (48)
8. LB Jayden McDonald- 67.2 (4)
9. CB Brody Jones- 67.1 (8)
10. CB Mansoor Delane- 66.8 (336)
11. LB Caleb Woodson- 65.7 (214)
12. S Devin Alves- 65.2 (14)
13. LB Josh Hand- 65.1 (3)
14. EDGE Jorden McDonald- 65.0 (20)
15. S Cameren Fleming- 64.9 (11)
16. EDGE James Jennette- 64.8 (8)
17. EDGE Keyshawn Burgos- 64.6 (184)
t18. S Quentin Reddish- 64.5 (120)
t18. S Braylon Johnson- 64.5 (6)
20. CB Jonathan Pennix- 64.4 (8)
t21. EDGE Aycen Stevens- 64.2 (36)
t21. DL Malachi Madison- 64.2 (12)
t21. S Keonta Jenkins- 64.2 (258)
24. EDGE Cole Nelson- 64.1 (216)
25. DL Kelvin Gilliam- 63.8 (178)
26. DL Wilfried Pene- 63.2 (174)
27. CB Miles Ellis- 62.0 (2)
28. CB Dorian Strong- 61.2 (354)
29. LB Jaden Keller- 60.8 (175)
30. S Josh Gholston- 60.5 (2)
31. LB Darius Taylor- 60.1 (1)
32. DL Josh Fuga- 59.6 (149)
33. S Jaylen Jones- 57.3 (280)
34. S Jalen Stroman- 56.0 (22)
35. LB Keli Lawson- 55.9 (145)
t36. CB Thomas Williams- 55.8 (34)
t36. EDGE Jason Abbey- 55.8 (24)
38. EDGE C.J. McCray- 51.9 (63)
39. DL Khurtiss Perry- 47.0 (11)
40. LB George Ballance- 29.2 (10)