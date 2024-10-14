All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: First-Half PFF Grades

Who is graded the highest?

RJ Schafer

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) jumps but cannot make a catch against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech's first half of the season has been full of ups and downs.

Bhayshul Tuten has looked like one of the best running backs in the ACC, Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been one of the best edge rushers in the conference, and the pass rush looks much improved from last year.

The team hasn't felt like a fluid unit all year, but the Stanford game was the closest it has been all year. Plenty of unexpected players, even some freshmen, have contributed on offense and defense.

So how do all of the Hokies grade out according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)? Here are the grades for each player through the first half with their snap count in parentheses.

Offense

1. QB Kyron Drones- 84.9 (380)

2. HB P.J. Prioleau- 82.1 (15)

3. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 73.9 (277)

4. T Xavier Chaplin- 73.4 (305)

5. WR Stephen Gosnell- 72.4 (263)

6. WR Jaylin Lane- 70.6 (256)

7. T Parker Clements-67.2 (358)

8. C Braelin Moore- 66.9 (333)

9. T Hannes Hammer- 66.7 (6)

10. G Kaden Moore- 66.1 (388)

11. HB Malachi Thomas- 65.7 (97)

12. G Brody Meadows- 65.5 (91)

13. WR Chance Fitzgerald- 64.4 (19)

14. T Johnny Garrett- 63.9 (119)

15. QB Collin Schlee- 63.0 (25)

16. HB Jeremiah Coney- 62.2 (11)

17. WR Takye Heath- 61.4 (30)

18. P Peter Moore- 61.1 (1)

19. T Montavious Cunningham- 60.9 (13)

20. QB William Watson- 60.5 (6)

t21. TE Cole Reemsnyder- 60.0 (1)

t21. K John Love- 60.0 (1)

t21. LS Christian Epling- 60.0 (1)

t24. WR Ayden Greene- 59.4 (172)

t24. WR Da'Quan Felton- 59.4 (268)

26. WR Ali Jennings- 58.5 (153)

27. G Griffin Duggan- 57.3 (6)

28. G Bob Schick- 56.9 (215)

29. TE Zeke Wimbush- 54.2 (10)

30. TE Benji Gosnell- 53.4 (307)

31. C Caleb Nitta- 52.4 (6)

32. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 50.3 (90)

33. G Layth Ghannam- 48.4 (160)

34. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston- 42.8 (17)

Defense

1. DL Aeneas Peebles- 81.8 (236)

2. S Kaleb Spencer- 81.6 (102)

3. EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 73.5 (256)

4. CB Dante Lovett- 70.3 (96)

5. LB Sam Brumfield- 70.2 (266)

6. S Mose Phillips- 68.4 (335)

7. DL Kemari Copeland- 68.0 (48)

8. LB Jayden McDonald- 67.2 (4)

9. CB Brody Jones- 67.1 (8)

10. CB Mansoor Delane- 66.8 (336)

11. LB Caleb Woodson- 65.7 (214)

12. S Devin Alves- 65.2 (14)

13. LB Josh Hand- 65.1 (3)

14. EDGE Jorden McDonald- 65.0 (20)

15. S Cameren Fleming- 64.9 (11)

16. EDGE James Jennette- 64.8 (8)

17. EDGE Keyshawn Burgos- 64.6 (184)

t18. S Quentin Reddish- 64.5 (120)

t18. S Braylon Johnson- 64.5 (6)

20. CB Jonathan Pennix- 64.4 (8)

t21. EDGE Aycen Stevens- 64.2 (36)

t21. DL Malachi Madison- 64.2 (12)

t21. S Keonta Jenkins- 64.2 (258)

24. EDGE Cole Nelson- 64.1 (216)

25. DL Kelvin Gilliam- 63.8 (178)

26. DL Wilfried Pene- 63.2 (174)

27. CB Miles Ellis- 62.0 (2)

28. CB Dorian Strong- 61.2 (354)

29. LB Jaden Keller- 60.8 (175)

30. S Josh Gholston- 60.5 (2)

31. LB Darius Taylor- 60.1 (1)

32. DL Josh Fuga- 59.6 (149)

33. S Jaylen Jones- 57.3 (280)

34. S Jalen Stroman- 56.0 (22)

35. LB Keli Lawson- 55.9 (145)

t36. CB Thomas Williams- 55.8 (34)

t36. EDGE Jason Abbey- 55.8 (24)

38. EDGE C.J. McCray- 51.9 (63)

39. DL Khurtiss Perry- 47.0 (11)

40. LB George Ballance- 29.2 (10)

RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

