Virginia Tech Football: Five Bold Way Too Early Expectations for the 2025 Season
Welcome to the final part of All Hokies On SI series, where we have overviewed some of our most hopeful goals for the Hokies to reach.
Today's task? To rank the five favorite predictions. Fifth means the most likely with number one being the boldest statement over the series.
5. Tech allows under 115 rushing yards per game
Last season, Tech planted themselves in 10th in terms of rushing yards per game (147.1). Due to the strength of Tech's revamped defensive line, which sees talent spread across the whole line.
4. The Hokies lead the ACC in total sacks
Last year, leading the ACC in sacks was newcomer SMU. The Mustangs totaled 43 sacks. I expect new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes' schemes to throw a lot of different ideas at opposing offenses, which could throw off the odd offense Tech faces.
3. The Hokies post three offensive players in the All-ACC ranks
If the Hokies are able to quickly transform their offense in the way Philip Montgomery likely wants, which spells a high-octane offense, that sets up the possibility for Kyron Drones' strong arm to excel. Look out as well for a wideout core that has a crown jewel in Donavon Greene. Greene is a former Demon Deacon who starred on a bleak Wake Forest side. Those two combined with the elite teaching of running back coach Elijah Brooks, and there is a chance of transfers Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina University) or Marcellous Hawkins ( Central Missouri State) to also reach a team.
2. Tech averages at least 425 yards per game
Last season, the Hokies were firmly towards the bottom of the ACC, averaging just 367.8 yards per game, which is approximately a 57-yard difference from last season. If quarterback Kyron Drones can reassert his deep-passing range, paired with a better offensive line under new coach Matt Moore, then those yards will be easier to come by.
1. Kyron Drones produces a 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio
In Drones' first season at Virginia Tech, the Baylor transfer tacked 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions, nearly reaching the desired ratio.
Despite season two, which saw Drones throw just 10 touchdowns to six interceptions, it wasn't all on the shoulders of Drones. Virginia Tech posed a mediocre offensive line and was carried mostly by running back Bhayshul Tuten.