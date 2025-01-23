Virginia Tech Football: Five Most Anticipated Games For The Hokies in 2025
The ACC has finally announced when they are going to release their football schedule for the 2025 season. The full schedule is going to be released on January 27th (next Monday), but they are going to release the dates of every week zero and week one game at 4:00 p.m. ET today on the ACC Network and then the ACC opener for all 17 teams will be announced tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. ET.
So far, Virginia Tech knows the dates of five of their 12 scheduled games. They face South Carolina in Atlanta on Aug. 31st to kickoff the 2025 season, then host Vanderbilt on Sept. 6th, host Old Dominion on Sept. 13th, host Wofford on Sept. 20th, and travel to Charlottesville to face rival Virginia on Nov. 29th. The other dates are not known. This season, Virginia Tech is going to host Louisville, Miami, Cal, and Wake Forest in conference play while traveling to Florida State, Georgia Tech, and NC State.
When looking ahead to the 2025 season, what are going to be the most anticipated games for Virginia Tech?
5. At Virginia (Nov. 29th)
The rivalry game has to make the list, even if it might not have ACC Championship expectations. Virginia Tech has dominated the rivalry, losing only once (2019) since 2004 and they will look to add to that in 2025. The Cavaliers are entering their fourth season under Tony Elliott and have brought in a solid transfer portal class and are hoping it gets them to bowl eligibility for the first time under Elliott. Last season, bowl eligibility was on the line. What will be on the line in this editon of the game?
4. vs Louisville (Date TBD)
These two programs have only met twice since Louisville joined the ACC, with the Hokies winning in 2020 and the Cardinals winning the most recent matchup in 2023. Louisville is once again going to be relying on another big transfer class to have them in ACC Championship contention, with USC quarterback Miller Moss being the headliner. Jeff Brohm is one of the top coaches in the country and should have another explosive offense. This will be one of the toughest games on the Hokies schedule, but they do get it at home.
3. vs Vanderbilt (Sept. 6th)
Vanderbilt was one of the best stories in the country in 2024 and they kicked off the year with an upset win over Virginia Tech, which set the tone for the Hokies disappointing 2024 campaign. The Commodores are bringing quarterback Diego Pavia and will hope they can make it back to another bowl game while Virginia Tech will hope to avenge last year's loss. After the season opener against South Carolina, the Hokies will either need a win to avoid an 0-2 start or they will need to prevent a letdown from their biggest win of the Brent Pry era.
2. vs Miami (Date TBD)
This would be here solely because of the two programs history dating back to their days in the Big East, but the ending to last seasons game only adds to it. The Hurricanes are expected to contend for the conference crown next season and be a playoff contender, but the Hokies are hoping to spoil that for them. This is arguably the toughest game on Virginia Tech's schedule.
1. vs South Carolina (Aug. 31st, Atlanta, GA)
When looking ahead to the 2025 season, week one has a lot of big-time games to look forward to. One of the biggest games that weekend is going to be Virginia Tech vs South Carolina, which is being played in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 31st. When listing the top 16 non-conference games for next season, FootballScoops Zach Barnett ranked the showdown between the Hokies and the Gamecocks as the 13th best non-conference game next season:
13. No. 10 South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta (Aug. 31): "It's Shame Beamer vs. The Program That Frank Beamer built. South Carolina appears to be in its strongest place since the Steve Spurrier era of the early 2010s, which should translate to a Gamecock victory here. If not, look out, because the 2025 SEC schedule is not forgiving."
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies on the other hand have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he has done a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
