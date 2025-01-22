Way-Too-Early 2025 Virginia Tech Projected Offensive Depth Chart
Virginia Tech’s depth chart did not change much from 2023 to 2024, but with the exception of some major returning players, the Hokies’ depth chart will look much different in 2025.
With the program seemingly heading in the right direction, head coach Brent Pry is looking towards a “prove-it” year. The Hokies haven’t finished a regular season under Brent Pry with more than six wins. With Kyron Drones returning and plenty of impact transfers like Tomas Rimac, Cam Seldon, and others, this year could be looking much different.
So how is the offensive depth chart going to shake out? Some positions seem fairly obvious, but at positions like running back with all of the transfers, they can be hard to predict. This is not an official depth chart by any means, just a rough projection of how things will shake out.
Quarterback
1. Kyron Drones
2. William “Pop” Watson III
Quarterback is absolutely locked up. The Hokies brought in AJ Brand and Kelden Ryan in their recruiting class, and Davi Belfort will return to the team, but the experience of Drones and Watson is unrivaled.
Kyron Drones’ and Pop Watson’s return to the team marks a really big step for the Hokies’ franchise. Pop will get another year to learn behind one of the biggest dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC, and Belfort, Brand, and Ryan will receive more opportunities to fight for playing time at a later date.
Running Back
1. Terion Stewart
2. Marcellous Hawkins OR Braydon Bennett
With the loss of Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas, the Hokies’ depth chart at running back will look so much different than last year.
Assuming that Cam Seldon moves to wide receiver, Virginia Tech’s trio of transfer running backs will all be fighting for different roles in the backfield. The Hokies brought in Terion Stewart from Bowling Green, Marcellous Hawkins from the D2 level, and Braydon Bennett from Coastal Carolina.
The obvious pick—to me—for RB1 is Terion Stewart, but I see absolutely no way to pick between Marcellous Hawkins and Braydon Bennett.
Wide Receiver-X
1. Donavon Greene
2. Chanz Wiggins
Wide Receiver-Z
1. Cam Seldon
2. Keylen Adams
Wide Receiver-Y
1. Ayden Greene
2. Takye Heath OR Tucker Holloway
The two wide receiver transfers for Virginia Tech seem to slot in nicely at the Z and X spots at wide receiver, but the slot position is a bit confusing. Virginia Tech’s trio brought no transfers in as Tucker Holloway will be returning from injury in 2025, but Holloway’s role may be in question.
I don’t see Holloway slotting into a starting role over Ayden Greene, but if he comes back stronger than ever, he could jump over the Duke’s Mayo Bowl starting slot receiver for the Hokies.
Donavon Greene and Cam Seldon should add nice touches on the outside, but I’ll be most tuned in to see how Cam Seldon’s return back to wide receiver suits him. He spent two years at Tennessee as a running back.
Tight End
1. Benji Gosnell
2. Harrison Saint Germain OR Ja’Ricous Hairston OR Zeke Wimbush
No transfer additions here, but look for Ja’Ricous Hairston and Zeke Wimbush to fight for some more playing time. I’d be shocked if they got no reps, a revolving door behind Gosnell it seems.
Left Tackle
1. Layth Ghannam
2. Johnny Garrett
It’s finally time for Layth Ghannam. He manned the guard spot for a while, but didn’t return after an injury halfway through the season. Pry has talked extensively about Layth Ghannam, and now Layth gets the opportunity to prove his talents at the highest level position on the line.
Left Guard
1. Tomas Rimac
2. Carter Stallard OR Grant Karczewski
Center
1. Kyle Altuner
2. Caleb Nitta OR Tommy Ricard
I would give Nitta a slight edge over Ricarc considering he started over him in 2024, but anything can happen in an offseason, so they’re co-backups for now.
Right Guard
1. Brody Meadows
2. Nathaniel Wright
Right Tackle
1. Lucas Austin
2. Montavious Cunningham
In my eyes, all of the West Virginia transfer offensive linemen have their spots locked up, but right guard and left tackle are the positions where I expect the most movement and competition.
