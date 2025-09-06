Virginia Tech Football Gameday: A Need-to-Know About Tonight's Clash
It's gameday once again. For the first time in the 2025 season, Virginia Tech football will play at home, hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch tonight's game.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
- Analyst: Steve Addazio
- Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Online: ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
- Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
- Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
- Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
What's at stake against Vanderbilt?
As Virginia Tech prepares for its Week 2 clash against Vanderbilt, the stakes are high for the Hokies, not only in terms of securing an early-season win but also for setting the tone for the rest of the 2025 season. Coming off a disappointing and lackluster campaign, where the Hokies finished with a 6-7 record, the team is looking to rebound and prove that the rebuilding effort under head coach Brent Pry is starting to take shape.
In many ways, the game against Vanderbilt serves as a critical moment in defining Virginia Tech's identity for 2025. This game against the Commodores offers a chance to demonstrate that the Hokies have a more cohesive, well-rounded unit and can take a step up rather than its ceiling being around a .500 record under Pry.
The spotlight will be on quarterback Kyron Drones, who will need to prove that he can take care of the ball and generate consistent offense. With some solid pieces in the skill positions and a revamped offensive line, this is a solid opportunity for Drones to show improvement, especially after a subpar and injury-shortened 2024 season. If the offense can take a step forward and be more efficient, it could go a long way in quieting critics and building momentum for the rest of the season.
Vanderbilt is a team that, like Virginia Tech, has shown flashes of promise. However, the Commodores aren’t an elite program by any stretch, making this game a very winnable one for the Hokies. A win would not only improve their record to 2-0 but also provide confidence heading into SEC play.
More than just the win-loss record, a victory would send a message to both the team and the fans that Virginia Tech is on the right track. The Hokies need to show that they can win games against programs in similar rebuilding stages, a task that has tripped them up in recent seasons. A loss to Vanderbilt could cause doubts to creep back in, especially with tough ACC foes like Miami, Louisville and Georgia Tech on the horizon. In addition, claiming a victory over an opponent around the Hokies' skill level would be a positive bonus, indicating that Tech is capable of winning close games, one that this contest is likely to be.
Ultimately, the Hokies' Week 2 game against Vanderbilt is more than just a contest; it’s a litmus test for the program's trajectory and a chance to showcase growth, discipline and potential in Year 4 under Pry.