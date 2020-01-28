AllHokies
Virginia Tech Football: Hendon Hooker Receives 2020 Heisman Trophy Odds

Michael McDaniel

The 2019-20 college football season just ended, but that doesn't mean that Virginia Tech football fans can't start looking ahead to next year.

As a matter of fact, neither can the sports books, as the first glimpse of the 2020 Heisman odds have taken shape. Superbook USA released its initial odds on Monday, and Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has made the list, according to a Twitter screenshot posted by Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Hooker, who is sitting at 100-1, is certainly a longshot to take home Virginia Tech's first Heisman Trophy in school history, but may be worth a small bet if you really believe in Virginia Tech's chances of shocking the college football world next season.

Tech has a favorable schedule in front of them in 2020, and if it is finally the year that the Hokies springboard back into the college football spotlight, Hooker figures to be a pretty big part of it.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who are two of college football's best returning signal-callers, open as co-favorites to take home the trophy at 4-1. 

Lawrence and the Tigers took down Fields and the Buckeyes in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal thriller last month.

Perhaps one of those two would be the safer bet, but that's why they call it gambling.

Maybe Hooker will shock us all.

