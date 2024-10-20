Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Break Record For Thursday Night Wins
Blacksburg, Vir — Virginia Tech has a long history of playing on Thursday Night Football, and Hokie Nation loves when the Hokies do.
Over 65,000 fans were in attendance at Virginia Tech’s night game on Thursday against Boston College, a team that also has a long history of playing midweek.
Blacksburg cares about playing games midweek like any other college town in America does, and the history of ESPN Thursday Night Football shows that.
With the Hokies’ win against Boston College, Virginia Tech recorded their 25th win on ESPN Thursday Night football, and their 35th win on Thursday in general, both of which are record-breaking statistics.
Before Virginia Tech won this game, the Hokies were tied with the Utah Utes for the most wins on ESPN Thursday Night Football with 24. Miami has notched 23 wins on Thursday, and Louisville and NC State follow with 18 wins.
Now, Virginia Tech holds a 4-3 series lead over Boston College on Thursday Night, and a 22-11 series lead overall between the two schools.
Brent Pry has continued to etch his name in the history of prolific ACC coaches, as his win against Boston College marks the first time in his tenure that Virginia Tech has gone 3-0 against an in-conference foe.
The Hokies will have a long week in preparation for their matchup against Georgia Tech, who just picked up their third loss on the season against No. 12 Notre Dame in the absence of starting quarterback Haynes King. The battle for the title as the premier ‘Tech’ school in the ACC will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network on October 26th.
