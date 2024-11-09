Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Close as One-Score Underdogs vs No. 23 Clemson
Virginia Tech opens their second game this year as an underdog, after performing incredibly well in their first game as an underdog against Miami. With a win, Virginia Tech could clinch bowl eligibility, and keep some extreme outside hopes of getting to the ACC Championship alive with a win. According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Tigers are favored by 6 points as kickoff nears. The total is listed at 53 points.
Now, the Hokies will look to break Clemson’s six-game win streak as Virginia Tech may have Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten in the backfield. Both of Virginia Tech’s star players in the backfield have been labeled as probable, but are not guaranteed to to play against the Tigers.
Virginia Tech’s home field advantage could play a key role in this matchup, and an upset is certainly possible, as the Hokies would like to keep their slim ACC Championship odds alive.
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
- Analyst: Roddy Jones
- Sideline Reporter: Quint Kessenich
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, getaccn.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 206), Dish Network (Ch. 140)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Clemson -6; Over/Under 53; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +185, Clemson -225
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
