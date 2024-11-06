Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Says Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten "Have a Good Chance" To Play On Saturday
After being listed as questionable earlier in the week, it looks like Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten might be able to go this weekend. Today, head coach Brent Pry said that Drones, Tuten, and Mansoor Delane "Have a good chance" on Saturday.
Now, this does not guarantee that they will play, but it does look like that they will have a good chance at suiting up on Saturday.
This would be welcome news for Virginia Tech, which was missing both players last Saturday versus Syracuse. Clemson had a tough time stopping the Louisville ground game last Saturday and Virginia Tech's running game is among the best in the ACC when healthy. Stay tuned for more updates.
Could Virginia Tech find a way to beat the Tigers even if those two players are unable to play? Our own RJ Schafer broke down that topic today:
The Clemson team that Virginia Tech is about to play is nothing like Syracuse defensively. Clemson allows less points per game, less rushing yards per game, and less rushing yards than the Orange's defense does.
Sammy Brown, Barrett Carter, and T.J. Parker have all recorded three or more sacks this year. Clemson forces 1.5 fumbles per game, which could be a crucial stat line if Bhayshul Tuten is not in the backfield. Starting running back Issac Brown of the Louisville Cardinals dominated Clemson's defense last week, rushing for 151 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. No other Cardinal got more than three carries, emphazing the importance of Tuten playing against Clemson.
Now if Kyron Drones doesn't appear against Clemson, that will likely be less of a problem.
When Collin Schlee played last week, he absolutely exceeded expectations and he should be trusted to run Virginia Tech's offense. There are certainly some throws he would like back, but so would every quarterback. Schlee is a veteran leader who understands how to run an offense. He can tuck the ball and run it, and he's not as explosive as Kyron Drones is, but Virginia Tech's gameplan doesn't change heavily when Schlee is in the game.
Virginia Tech has a chance to win without Kyron Drones, but Bhayshul Tuten is a pivotal piece in a potential Virginia Tech win.
