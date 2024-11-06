Virginia Tech vs Clemson: Three Storylines For Saturday's Game
1. Can Brent Pry pull through in a close, one-score game?
In his tenure at Virginia Tech, Brent Pry is now 1-11 in one-score games. As he noted in his press conference this week, the Hokies have not been able to finish football games down the stretch, and it’s no question that if Virginia Tech pulls off an upset that it will be a close game.
Earlier in the week, Brent Pry said, ”We weren't able to finish, which is something that we're addressing, I'm reflecting on. We have to be better there, and it starts with me. Looking at these close finishes, what do we have to do to get over the top and have a closer mentality, you know, and finish these things out? So, we're taking a hard look at it from a lot of angles.”
2. If Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones don’t play, can Virginia Tech change the gameplan enough to take down Clemson?
Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones did not play last week, and Virginia Tech had a seemingly great offensive plan to begin the game. There were plenty of short passes, manageable runs, and matriculated drives which caused the Hokies to take a 21-3 lead.
But, after some questionable playcalling and some bad decision making on offense, Virginia Tech surrendered their own 18-point lead. The Hokies have to be better with a lead this week against a ranked, versatile, and strong Clemson team.
3. Will the atmosphere of Lane Stadium have an effect on the game?
Clemson’s home atmosphere got killed last week after getting dominated by Louisville on their own turf.
Despite Virginia Tech’s 2-3 record on the road this year, Lane Stadium has still been a reliably good home atmosphere, and maybe the Hokies could rattle a reeling Clemson team after a big loss. Lane Stadium is nowhere near the peak of its abilities, going back to when Virginia Tech was a perennial ACC contender, but the Hokies could shock Clemson if the atmosphere can force some bad decisions out of this Tigers team.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech vs Clemson: Can Virginia Tech win without Kyron Drones or Bhayshul Tuten?
Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against No. 19 Clemson
Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Updates Health of Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten