Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Open As Home Underdog Against Clemson
Virginia Tech was without quarterback Kyron Drones yesterday as well as star running back Bhayshul Tuten, but they were able to get out to a 21-3 lead against Syracuse on the road. However, the Hokies collapsed midway through the third quarter and ended up losing in overtime. The loss effectively ends whatever slim hope that the Hokies had of getting to the ACC Championship and now they have to host Clemson at home. The Tigers are coming off of a surprising double-digit loss to Louisville and now they are on the outside looking in on the ACC race, though they are in a better position than Virginia Tech.
When the lines opened up today at Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech was a 6.5-point underdog at home. The total opened up at 54.5.
The big thing going into this game is going to be the health of Drones and Tuten. If both play, it is not out of the question that Virginia Tech could upset Clemson and get the win. If they were both to be out again though, it is hard to see the Hokies having much of a chance against the Tigers.
Our own RJ Schafer broke down the game yesterday:
The Hokies were on the verge of winning their fourth straight game, and clinching bowl eligibility, but fell short after jumping out to a big lead. At one point in the game, ESPN Analytics’ win probably gave Virginia Tech a 95.9% chance to win the game, but the Hokies didn’t capitalize.
Granted, Virginia Tech was without star quarterback Kyron Drones in that game, but Collin Schlee looked more than serviceable and the Hokies jumped out to a 21-3 lead. From that point in the game, Syracuse scored 21 unanswered points on two explosive touchdowns from Justus Ross-Simmons, a receiver which hadn’t caught a pass all year heading into the game.
There were plenty of missed opportunities, broken plays, and dropped passes all day for the Hokies as the Hokies ironically let the game fall between their hands.
A new week brings a new challenge though. The Hokies have a chance to knock off No. 11 Clemson at Lane Stadium in front of a sold-out home crowd."
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time Set For Hokies Matchup With Clemson Next Week
The Briefing: Drones and Tuten injured, backups take front and center role, Hokies drop 38-31 overtime thriller
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's loss vs Syracuse