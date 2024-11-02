Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's loss vs Syracuse

All Hokies

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) carries the American flag onto the field with his team before a game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
1. The Defense

The Hokie defense came out in the first half playing very efficient football, only allowing three points. However, to start the second half, it was similar to the Boston College game, as the Hokies allowed Syracuse to take the lead by scoring 21 straight points. However, when it mattered most, the defense couldn't come through and seal the win against a Syracuse team that they had under wraps in the first half. The Hokies struggled with third-down efficiency on defense this game, as they allowed Syracuse to complete 46% of their third-down attempts which ultimately led to them winning this game in overtime. Virginia Tech is now 5-4 and their three-game winning streak is now over ahead of the big game vs Clemson next week.

2. The Offense

The Hokie offense started fast in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns and moving the ball with ease. Many questions came as a result of quarterback Kyron Drones, being a late-game scratch from the team's offense after re-aggravating a foot injury but the offense didn't miss a beat in the first half. We have seen many different players get involved in the run game, as star running back Bhayshul Tuten missed today's game with a lower leg injury. The offense however struggled to get it going in the second half, only scoring once before losing the game in overtime.

3. The Run Game

Virginia Tech's offense is predicated on how far the run game takes them, and today was no different as the Hokies scored multiple rushing touchdowns in the first half. The run game was so dominant in the first half, that the offense had over 100 rushing yards with 117 total rushing yards and 261 total yards in the first half to Syracuse's 152 total yards. In the second half, the Hokies rushed for 132 more yards but ultimately didn't help as the team blew an 18-point lead.

4. Collin Schlee

Collin Schlee played very clean and efficient football in today's game. Schlee finished with 206 yards, 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and completed over 65% of his passes for the day. Schlee also injured his knee after scrambling trying to get a first down. This led to many questioning why he would be scrambling with the game on the line in overtime which ultimately led to the game losing fumble near the goal line.

5. Stephen Gosnell

Stephen Gosnell stepped up as wide receiver one this game, and led the team in receiving getting 118 total receiving yards, and 1 touchdown. Gosnell was able to get it going this game as a result of the team putting more of an emphasis on the run-pass option and short screen passes, he was able to take advantage of these situations more than usual.

