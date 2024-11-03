Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time Set For Hokies Matchup With Clemson Next Week
After suffering an embarrassing overtime loss to Syracuse, the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to face off against No. 11 Clemson and it will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Hokies were on the verge of winning their fourth straight game, and clinching bowl eligibility, but fell short after jumping out to a big lead. At one point in the game, ESPN Analytics’ win probably gave Virginia Tech a 95.9% chance to win the game, but the Hokies didn’t capitalize.
Granted, Virginia Tech was without star quarterback Kyron Drones in that game, but Collin Schlee looked more than serviceable and the Hokies jumped out to a 21-3 lead. From that point in the game, Syracuse scored 21 unanswered points on two explosive touchdowns from Justus Ross-Simmons, a receiver which hadn’t caught a pass all year heading into the game.
There were plenty of missed opportunities, broken plays, and dropped passes all day for the Hokies as the Hokies ironically let the game fall between their hands.
A new week brings a new challenge though. The Hokies have a chance to knock off No. 11 Clemson at Lane Stadium in front of a sold out home crowd.
That game will kick off at [TIME] on [NETWORK] as the Hokies will look to avenge their fourth one-score loss on the season.
Although Virginia Tech’s road to the ACC Championship may be cut off, the Tigers’ road to the conference title game is still alive. Clemson is undefeated in the conference, with their only loss coming against the now ranked—No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.
Clemson’s offense brings a big challenge to the Hokies’ defensive front, but Clemson has shown that they are beatable.
