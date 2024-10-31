Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Syracuse
As of now, the Hokies have bounced back from a rough start to the season, and now sit at 5-3 heading into this matchup. The Hokies face Syracuse this weekend, and the all time record as of right now, sits at 11-9 with the Syracuse Orange leading the matchup but this week, the Hokies are a -4 point favorites to win this game.
Let's look at what head coach Brent Pry had to say this week about Syracuse's quarterback Kyle McCord: "They've got an superbly talented quarterback-- a guy that leads the league in passing with a 64% completion rate." He also discussed the receiving core of the Orange stating "You could throw that thing up and [Gadsden's] got a heck of a chance to go get it."
However, the Hokies have announced they will wear their white jerseys, white pants, and maroon helmets for Saturday's game. The Hokies have worn this combo a few times this season, but it is a clean look, to say the least. This past weekend, the Hokies wore their maroon uniforms for the "Maroon Effect" against Georgia Tech where they won 21-6.
The real question going into this game is can the Hokies capitalize off of McCord's down week last week against Syracuse? Let's take a look at what our own RJ Schafer had to say about this topic:"This has to be the biggest storyline heading into Saturday’s ACC matchup. Syracuse throws the ball at the second highest rate in the country, and through six games, McCord only threw six interceptions. Considering the identity of his offense, that’s not a bad clip to be throwing interceptions at. Last week changed that narrative though. In undoubtedly the worst performance of his career at Syracuse, Kyle McCord threw for zero touchdown passes, five interceptions, and three pick-sixes in a 41-13 loss to Pitt. Performances like this can be absolutely demoralizing to a quarterback, especially when that quarterback has to match up with one of the best pass defenses the week after. If Virginia Tech can successfully get in Kyle McCord’s head, it could be a long day for the Orange."
How do you feel the Hokies will do this weekend on the road against Syracuse? Tune in this Saturday at noon on The CW.
