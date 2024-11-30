All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Set to Honor Seniors Playing Final Home Game

The Hokie senior class could be playing their last game.

RJ Schafer

Nov 23, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback William Watson III (18) and wide receiver Ayden Greene (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
It’s that special night, senior night for the Hokies seniors as the seniors will play under the Lane Stadium lights once again.

Virginia Tech honors seniors and graduating redshirt juniors on senior night, so the list is fairly long. Some of the seniors include redshirt players who have played on the scout team and have been great locker room presences. Some of the players honored also include impact seniors who are cornerstones of the team.

Virginia Tech will honor thirty four different players, including some players that were honored in last year's senior night. Evidence to the ever-changing landscape of college football, some of Virginia Tech's seniors are transfers like Aeneas Peebles or Sam Brumfield.

Here is the list of players that Virginia Tech will honor for tonight’s Senior Night:

  • Long Snapper Griffin Armstrong, #47
  • Linebacker Sam Brumfield, #3
  • Offensive Lineman Parker Clements, #70
  • Quarterback Kyron Drones, #1
  • Offensive Lineman Griffin Duggan, #63
  • Cornerback Miles Ellis, #33
  • Defensive Lineman Josh Fuga, #6
  • Tight End Nick Gallo, #86
  • Safety Josh Gholston, #37
  • Defensive Lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr, #22
  • STAR Sam Hughes, #51
  • STAR Keonta Jenkins, #7
  • Linebacker Will Johnson, #53
  • Safety Jaylen Jones, #15
  • Linebacker Jaden Keller, #24
  • Linebacker Keli Lawson, #0
  • Kicker Kyle Lowe, #38
  • Defensive Lineman CJ McCray, #56
  • Linebacker Jayden McDonald, #38
  • Defensive Lineman Jorden McDonald, #39
  • Offensive Lineman Kaden Moore, #68
  • Punter Peter Moore, #85
  • Defensive Lineman Cole Nelson, #17
  • Defensive Lineman Aeneas Peebles, #16
  • Defensive Lineman Wilfried Pene, #91
  • Tight End Cole Pickett, #40
  • Defensive Lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland, #52
  • Offensive Lineman Bob Schick, #75
  • Quarterback Collin Schlee, #3
  • Offensive Lineman Tyler Smedley, #52
  • Safety Jalen Stroman, #26
  • Running Back Malachi Thomas, #24
  • Running Back Bhayshul Tuten, #33

