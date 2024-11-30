REPORT: Pop Watson Expected To Start vs Virginia
As first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Virginia Tech is expected to start redshirt freshman quarterback Pop Watson in the rivalry matchup against Virginia. Collin Schlee remains to be a game time decision, but it is more likely than not that Watson will be the Hokies’ signal caller.
Pop Watson and Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea have plenty of history when it comes to recruiting rankings. According to 247Sports’ rankings, the two quarterbacks were ranked right beside each other in high school, as now they will potentially match up against each other in what could be the biggest game of both of their careers.
Both quarterbacks have played teams with better records, but something about a rivalry game, especially an in-state rivalry, makes it that much different. As was shown last night in the historic matchup between Georgia and Georgia Tech, anything can happen, and both teams will come into the game with a strong, winning mentality.
Watson will have a big hill to climb though. He had the home field advantage at his hip, but the Hoos’ defense has travelled fairly well this year. In Virginia’s matchup against Pitt, the Cavs held the Panthers’ explosive offense to just nineteen points as quarterback Eli Holstein threw for only 121 yards.
In Pop’s first game he wasn’t perfect either, but he showed some incredible flashes that have to have Virginia Tech fans excited for the Commonwealth Clash. Watson was 12-for-25 passing the ball, totaling 146 yards, a 63.2 quarterback rating, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Watson also had some long runs that were negated in his final rushing stats after being sacked seven times by the Duke defense.
If Pop Watson starts as expected, freshman Davi Belfort should serve as the backup.
