All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Virginia: Four Virginia Defenders To Watch On Saturday Against The Hokies

Who are the ‘Hoos’ impact players?

RJ Schafer

Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies players celebrate with the Commonwealth Cup after their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies players celebrate with the Commonwealth Cup after their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech’s battle against Virginia will look much different this year as both teams will be fighting for bowl eligibility, as some fans have coined the game the ‘ELIGIBowl’. Both teams have plays, drives, and games they wish that they could have back, but it all comes down to this. A Saturday night game in Lane Stadium between the two teams that represent the Commonwealth of Virginia, a time to prove which team remains the superior school in the state.

Virginia has a chance to knock off the Hokies and break Virginia Tech’s streak of dominance since the two schools have met in ACC play.

1. S Jonas Sanker

Sanker is likely the biggest playmaker on the Virginia defense. Virginia writer Aidan Bakker describes him as the “heart and soul of the Virginia defense.” Sanker can absolutely take halves of the field out of play at a time, and he is absolutely everywhere defensively. He leads the ACC in solo tackles with 61, and he had a 45-yard interception return against No. 18 Pitt and Eli Holstein. Sanker is a star, not only he is he great athletically, he’s one of the smartest players on the field and he has huge play potential against the Hokies.

2. S Corey Thomas Jr.

Virginia’s main goal in this game defensively has to be to force as many turnovers as possible, Corey Thomas can do that. He has came into his own as the season has gone on, and he has two interceptions in his last three games. The safeties are by far the Cavaliers’ strongest position group defensively and if Thomas and Sanker are running on full strength, good luck.

3. DE Chico Bennett

With the amount of injuries the Cavs have on defense, Virginia will have to pressure whatever quarterback Virginia Tech will throw out there on Saturday. Chico Bennett had a fumble recovery last week and he has been one of the most reliable defensive linemen on the team.

Additional Links: 

Virginia Tech Football: Three Keys to Victory for the Hokies on Saturday vs Virginia


Virginia Tech Football: What Does ESPN’s FPI Say About the Game Against Virginia?

Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Gives Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee Injury Designation for Virginia Game

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Football