Virginia Tech vs Virginia: Four Virginia Defenders To Watch On Saturday Against The Hokies
Virginia Tech’s battle against Virginia will look much different this year as both teams will be fighting for bowl eligibility, as some fans have coined the game the ‘ELIGIBowl’. Both teams have plays, drives, and games they wish that they could have back, but it all comes down to this. A Saturday night game in Lane Stadium between the two teams that represent the Commonwealth of Virginia, a time to prove which team remains the superior school in the state.
Virginia has a chance to knock off the Hokies and break Virginia Tech’s streak of dominance since the two schools have met in ACC play.
1. S Jonas Sanker
Sanker is likely the biggest playmaker on the Virginia defense. Virginia writer Aidan Bakker describes him as the “heart and soul of the Virginia defense.” Sanker can absolutely take halves of the field out of play at a time, and he is absolutely everywhere defensively. He leads the ACC in solo tackles with 61, and he had a 45-yard interception return against No. 18 Pitt and Eli Holstein. Sanker is a star, not only he is he great athletically, he’s one of the smartest players on the field and he has huge play potential against the Hokies.
2. S Corey Thomas Jr.
Virginia’s main goal in this game defensively has to be to force as many turnovers as possible, Corey Thomas can do that. He has came into his own as the season has gone on, and he has two interceptions in his last three games. The safeties are by far the Cavaliers’ strongest position group defensively and if Thomas and Sanker are running on full strength, good luck.
3. DE Chico Bennett
With the amount of injuries the Cavs have on defense, Virginia will have to pressure whatever quarterback Virginia Tech will throw out there on Saturday. Chico Bennett had a fumble recovery last week and he has been one of the most reliable defensive linemen on the team.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Three Keys to Victory for the Hokies on Saturday vs Virginia
Virginia Tech Football: What Does ESPN’s FPI Say About the Game Against Virginia?
Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Gives Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee Injury Designation for Virginia Game