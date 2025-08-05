Virginia Tech Football: How the Hokies' Special Teams Could Swing Close Games
Special teams is often left behind the shining spotlight on the offense and defense, but behind the curtain, the unit can be the main factor in deciding close contests.
At the heart of the Hokies' bunch is special teams coordinator Stu Holt, who enters his fourth season in Blacksburg. Holt has produced six All-ACC honorees, including returners Jaylin Lane and Tucker Holloway, as well as punter Peter Moore.
Moore, for the past four seasons, was a steady crutch when the offense stalled out on a drive and needed to flip the field with a sole punt. Throughout his tenure with Tech, Holt refined Moore's ability to consistently average punts around the 45-yard range (43.48 average distance over his career), with the ability to pin opponents consistently deep in their own territory (31.7% of punts landed inside the 20-yard line).
Holt will have to field a new punter this season after having the leisure of Moore suiting up for each of the 40 games over the last four campaigns. Redshirt senior Nick Veltsistas has yet to see game action but has sat behind Moore for each of his seasons with the Hokies — though incoming freshman Cole Byrd could take the role for himself with a fancy enough leg.
A huge return can change momentum on a moment's notice; while Tech didn't notch a kick return touchdown in 2024, Lane took a 58-yard punt return to the house in the home opener against Marshall. The return capped off the first quarter and propelled the Hokies to a comfortable 31-14 victory.
Kickers often bear the most weight for a special-teams unit, relied on time after time to be accurate, and one slip-up can prove costly for the outcome of the game. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry doesn't need to worry much though, having redshirt junior kicker John Love at place kicker. Love is a perfect 89-for-89 on extra points in the maroon and orange.
Virginia Tech on SI's lead editor Thomas Hughes provided insight on Love with his 2025 Lou Groza Award watch list honor:
"Last season, Love emerged as one of the ACC’s most reliable long‑range kickers. He converted all five of his attempts from 40 to 49 yards and went 3‑for‑4 on kicks of 50 yards or more. His consistency translated into highlight moments as well; on Sept. 27 against Miami, he drilled a 57‑yard field goal and later topped that performance during the 2025 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Minnesota, connecting from 60 yards to set a new career-high. That 60-yard make ranks as the second-longest made field goal in Virginia Tech program history, behind only Wayne Lattimer in 1975."
The range and accuracy that Love possesses is a relief for quarterback Kyron Drones as well. It not adds a safety blanket for drives the Hokies can advance to the 30- or 40-yard line, but two-minute drills can have the most upside. If Drones and the offense require a field goal in a short time frame, reaching the 35-yard line for a comfortable Love field goal is a less daunting task than reaching the 20-yard line.
The consistency of Love could prove to be the decisive factor in many games, always tacking on a few points when the Hokies need him most. While Pry remains 1-12 in one-possession games with Tech, Love can be a healthy stepping stone to help Pry take home a few last-second victories and if Velsistas can replicate the majority of Moore's production, the Hokies' special teams unit should be well off for this upcoming campaign.