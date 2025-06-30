Virginia Tech Football: Is The Hokies' Football Fanbase Underrated?
For 25 years now, Virginia Tech has been blaring Metallica's "Enter Sandman" at the beginning of football games in what has become one of the most daunting entrances college football has seen.
Last month, 247Sports' Grant Hughes revealed his top gameday tradition with Enter Sandman topping that list.
"Since 2000, Virginia Tech has used the Metallica song "Enter Sandman" as its entrance theme at home games. The custom started when the stadium installed a new scoreboard, and the team debated between using Guns 'N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" and the Alan Parsons Project's "Sirius" before settling on this famed tune. "Enter Sandman" is now 'the unofficial theme of the Virginia Tech athletic department' and electrifies the atmosphere in Lane Stadium every year."
Yet, when EA Sports released their top-25 toughest places to play, Virginia Tech did not make the list.
Why?
I mentioned in the article revealing the top-25 that "I am not sure. The Hokies surely disappointed on the field, posting a 6-7 record, but off the field, Tech still totaled big crowds, especially when the Hokies took on Clemson in early November, and the annual Commonwealth Clash, when Tech dismantled UVa 37-17." I furthered my statement by saying. "If anything, the perseverance of Tech fans to continue to show up despite the team not reaching expectations should speak volumes on why the Hokies are still one of the toughest places to play."
CBS Sports analysts Robby Kalland and Carter Bahns took to an article to discuss this ranking, and this is what they had to say.
"As for snubs, Lane Stadium at Virginia Tech feels like a venue that should always be in the conversation, but like those mentioned above, it hasn't been at its peak in recent years as the Hokies rebuild."
Most (including myself) agree with what Kalland and Bahns had to say. Ultimately, not many teams that total a 6-7 record last year are gonna be prime candidates, right?
Well 11 teams inside this list posed losing records last year, so that point slightly gets nullified.