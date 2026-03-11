The Case for Virginia Tech to be in March Madness

Virginia Tech's overtime loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament likely ended the Hokies' hopes of hearing their name called on Selection Sunday. At 19-13 overall and 8-10 in conference play, Virginia Tech appears to be on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Still, while the path to March Madness is unlikely, the Hokies' resume includes several competitive results that could give the selection committee something to consider.

Signature Win Over Virginia

One of the strongest points on Virginia Tech's resume is its victory over Virginia, a team that will likely be a top-four seed in March Madness.

Beyond the rivalry significance, the result showed Virginia Tech's ability to compete with high-level opponents. Only four teams can say that they were able to best the Cavaliers this season, and the Hokies are one of them.

Also, in the second meeting with Virginia, the Hokies showed resilience on the road. Playing in a hostile environment, Virginia Tech erased a 17-point deficit to tie the game in the second half, ultimately falling just short in a four-point loss. While the result does not count as a resume win, the performance demonstrated the Hokies' ability to compete with one of the best teams in the ACC.

Competitive Results Against Top ACC Teams

Even in games that ended in losses, Virginia Tech consistently proved capable of competing with some of the ACC's best teams.

The Hokies picked up one of their biggest wins of the season in February, traveling to Clemson and defeating the No. 20-ranked Tigers 76-66.

Beyond that victory, several games throughout the conference schedule were decided by only a few possessions.

Virginia Tech pushed No. 18 North Carolina deep into the second half in Chapel Hill before falling 89-82, staying within striking distance against a team that finished fourth in the conference standings.

Several other ACC games followed a similar pattern. Virginia Tech lost 81-78 in the first meeting against Wake Forest, 68-68 to Stanford and 77-76 to SMU. If even just one of those games went the other way, Virginia Tech could still be looked at as a bubble team.

All together, those results highlight a recurring theme of the Hokies' season. Virginia Tech consistently found itself in tight games against strong conference opponents, often within a possession or two of adding additional resume-boosting wins.

Final Evaluation

Virginia Tech is unlikely to hear its name called when the NCAA Tournament field is announced. However, the Hokies' resume still includes meaningful results, including a key win over Virginia and multiple competitive performances against top ACC teams. Though the chance is slim, Virginia Tech does have a small case.

For a selection committee tasked with comparing teams on the field, those results could at least keep Virginia Tech in the conversation.

Whether that conversation ultimately results in a tournament bid remains highly improbable, but the Hokies' season provides enough evidence to keep Virginia Tech's name in contention.