Virginia Tech Football: Kendall Fuller To Be Inducted Into Hokies Hall of Fame Class of 2026
Virginia Tech announced on Wednesday afternoon the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, which will be inducted during the halftime show of the Virginia Tech—Wofford football game on September 20.
Set to be inducted on the field he once guarded for three seasons, Kendall Fuller joins a list of six other Hokies to be inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame.
Spending the 2013-2015 seasons in Blacksburg under Tech defensive head coach Bud Foster, Fuller is one of the most recognizable and decorated Tech defenders to don the maroon and orange--tormenting offenses of all sorts throughout his career.
Fuller entered the program as a five-star recruit who became known early, being named the 2013 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fuller grabbed six interceptions from opposing quarterbacks during his freshman campaign, including a three-interception game against the Duke Blue Devils.
Riding off the back of his Rookie of the Year selection, Fuller followed up the 2014 season with second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors.
Finishing off his career with 29 games played, totaling 119 tackles and collecting eight interceptions to pair alongside 27 pass breakups--setting up Fuller to declare for the NFL draft, which he was selected in the third round of the 2016 Draft by Washington.
Fuller has bounced around NFL franchises, including Kansas City, where he contributed to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory, and now the Dolphins, where he is in the second year of a two-year contract.
The fellow Hokies being inducted into the Hall of Fame beside Fuller are: Kaylea Arnett (women's diving), Kevin Barker (baseball), Devin Carter (wrestling), Erick Green (men's basketball), Courtney Liddle Barbour (softball), and Scott Vincent (men's golf).
Creeping up on 100 total inductees, Fuller is the 94th Tech football player to earn a spot in the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame.