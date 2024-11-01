Virginia Tech Football: Kicker Kyle Lowe To Wear No. 25 Against Syracuse
Kicker Kyle Lowe will don the historic No. 25 jersey when the Hokies travel to the JMA Wireless Dome to play Syracuse. This will mark the third time that Lowe has carried on the legacy of Frank Beamer by wearing the No. 25 jersey.
"I just want to thank Coach Pry and Coach Holt for this tremendous opportunity," Lowe said, "I never take it lightly, being selected for No. 25. I grew up a Tech fan. I grew up on Beamer Ball. It's a huge honor to represent Coach Beamer's legacy left at Virginia Tech"
Lowe has manned kickoff duties for the Hokies this year for the third consecutive season. In 2024, Lowe registered 32 touchbacks on 49 attempts, with an average of 62.9 yards per kickoff, the highest rate of his career. No player has scored on a kickoff this year against Kyle Lowe. The kicker also has kept the ball in bounds on all 49 kickoffs this year, not committing any unnecessary penalties.
This will mark the third time this year that a kicker will wear the honorary No. 25 jersey. Punter Peter Moore wore the jersey against Vanderbilt, kicker John Love wore the jersey against Marshall and Stanford, punt returner Jaylin Lane donned the Jersey against Old Dominion, Caleb Woodson sported the No. 25 against Rutgers, Keonta Jenkins honored Coach Beamer against Miami, and long snapper Christian Epling had the honor of wearing the jersey last week against Georgia Tech.
Per Virginia Tech Athletics:
"The weekly tradition of wearing No. 25 started in 2016 and has continued each season. Each week, a member of the special teams wears the number to recognize how influential Frank Beamer was to Tech football both as a player and a coach. The jersey number was retired in 2002. Fans can find more information on who has worn the jersey here. "
