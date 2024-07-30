Virginia Tech Football: Kyron Drones Reveals Reason Why he Chose To Come To Virginia Tech After Leaving Baylor
Based on how things ended in the 2023 season, the Virginia Tech Hokies have an opportunity to put a lot of people on notice going into 2024. The Hokies are returning the most players from offense and defense in the ACC and this is coming off of winning five of their last seven games, including the Military Bowl victory.
The main player at the forefront of the rebuild was junior quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones, a transfer from Baylor University in the 2022 offseason, became the starter for the Hokies after a loss to Rutgers last season. When Drones became the starter, it was a bit of a slow start as he had to learn the offense, and as the season went on Tyler Bowen opened up the playbook for Drones and made the offense his.
As the season went on the Hokies went from not being able to get much movement on offense to being one of the most versatile to end the season both with the rushing attack and the throwing game, this turnaround from the team was mainly because of Kyron Drones. The ability to run play action and be a threat running or passing made defenses have to second guess themselves often which made things easier for the Hokies offense.
Drones along with some coaches and players, went to the ACC Kickoff last week and answered some questions about the team. Kyron Drones specifically answered questions as to why he chose Virginia Tech when he transferred from Baylor stating the following:
"They had won just two games. It was another leap of faith. I knew they were going through a rebuild. I wanted to be a part of a rebuild. It's good to go to a team already winning, where you don't really gotta' do much and you just gotta go out there, put some pieces of the puzzle together, and then just gotta make plays. But, being a part of a rebuild, that's when people start talking about you more and start really recognizing that this team is coming out of nowhere and really being good. I did it already, so I wasn't afraid to do it again."
Virginia Tech and Brent Pry did a really solid job at not only recruiting Drones and the rest of his teammates but also getting them to stay another year. Things could have been a lot worse if Drones hadn't come into the program and make the changes that he made in Blacksburg.