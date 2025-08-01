Virginia Tech Football: Kyron Drones Stands Out In A Big Way On First Day Of Practice
After a disappointing 2024 season, Virginia Tech is hoping to surge back to contention in the ACC in 2025. How much they are able to do that though may depend on the kind of season that they can get from quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones entered the 2024 season with a lot of hype, but injuries kept hampering him and he could never get it going. If Drones has a big bounce back season and lives up to his potential, the Hokies might be an ACC contender.
While just one day of practice, it sounds like Drones is already off to a good start. After the Hokies first practice today, head coach Brent Pry had a lot of good things to say about his starting quarterback:
"I thought Kyron looked really rhythmic and consistent today. He operated the offense fast and efficiently. I wasn't sure he'd come out on day one and do that. With the defense lined up and things full-tilted, but he did. He looked really sharp today. He's brought for the early part of camp."
Pry also mentioned how comfortable Drones looked out on the field today:
"Yeah, it's, you know, we've tried to slow him down to be cautious and minimize reps and he hasn't been interested in that, to be honest. We had some reps, you know, that weren't his reps today, that he wouldn't come out. We were subbing somebody in for him and he wanted to stay out there with the ones, which I'm not surprised, but he's worked tremendously hard to get back. You know, it's been a, it's been a, it's been a ride for him and he's got a ton of determination. He trusts the docs. And to this point, it's gone very well."
Is Drones ticked off about how last season went? Pry mentioned that the Hokies QB is playing with a chip on his shoulder at the start of Fall Camp:
"He absolutely is disappointed in how he played at times. He's absolutely disappointed that the injury bug got him and he couldn't finish the year, you know the right way."
It might not be fair to put an entire season on one player, but it is hard to see a path to a successful season without Drones staying healthy and reaching his full potential under new offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery.
Even when he was healthy, Drones did not take the step forward that many around the country were expecting. He finished with 1,562 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 336 yards rushing and six touchdowns. It was not a terrible season for Drones, but was not the Heisman type of season that some were thinking he could have and he took a step back rushing. Drones did finish as the second-highest graded player on the Hokies offense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with a 79.6 grade in 533 snaps. He finished with a 73.2 passing grade and a 73.4 rushing grade.
In the nine games that he did play, Drones only had two games over 200 yards passing (vs Vanderbilt and Stanford), and there were some games where he really struggled with his accuracy. In the loss to Rutgers, Drones was 13-27 for 137 yards, and in the loss to Clemson, he was 9-20 for 115 yards. Injuries played a big part in Drones' season, but he was not very consistent even when he played.
This Virginia Tech offense is going to look a lot different around Drones in 2025. It is a new look backfield, wide receiver group, and offensive line this season and Drones is going to be working with a new offensive coordinator. Head coach Brent Pry brought in former Baylor and Auburn offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery to call the plays and lead the offense. Montgomery spoke highly of Drones' ability this spring to be a building block for the offense this season:
"Yeah, I think he's done an outstanding job. As we've sat through meetings and been able to start talking ball and installing, I think he's picking it up well as long as well as you know a lot of the other guys offensively you know this thing won't be all about about him you know it's about us as a unit and what we can accomplish as a unit and it's 11 guys paying attention to details and executing on the field so obviously a lot of it starts and stops with him but I could say the same thing about the offensive line it all starts and stops with them as well."
With so many new faces on the offense and a new coordinator, what should be the reasonable expectation for Drones this season? Will we see the talented player who looked like one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in 2023? Or will the inconsistencies slow him down, as well as all of the new faces? Virginia Tech has a huge test to start the season against South Carolina, which had one of the best defenses in the country last season. If Drones is healthy and playing like his 2023 self, this could be a closer game than many expect.