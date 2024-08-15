Virginia Tech Football: On3 Sports Releases Top 10 Most Impactful ACC Players For 2024
Ahead of every college football season there’s always a debate about which players will have the most impact on their team. Whether it be players in line for the Heisman, teams gearing up for a National Championship run, or neither. It’s still important to key in on who the best players are in the program.
Virginia Tech has a few of those that come to mind. Cornerback Dorian Strong who’s grown into one of the best coverage corners in all of college football. Another impactful player is obviously quarterback Kyron Drones, he lead the Hokies out of a struggling start last year and he would be so crucial in a late playoff run.
A couple more seem obvious as well. Running back Bhayshul Tuten and edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Tuten transformed the identity of the offense last year. Tuten had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, and was possibly one of the best returners in the nation. Powell-Ryland’s influence is off the charts. Antwaun has an extremely solid spin move and often just treats offensive tackles like children. He causes so much chaos on defense and is one of the main reasons the defense was so great last year.
On3 Sports recently released their list of the most impactful players in the ACC. No Hokies found their way into the top ten, but there were some found in the honorable mentions.
The aforementioned Kyron Drones was a complete no-brainer. His ability to truly extend plays with his feet has completely changed the capabilities of this offense. He’s been instrumental in the game planning process, and what coaches love to have at the quarterback position. His mechanics have gotten much better as well, earlier in his career he struggled with keeping his hips compact, but has now adjusted and he can make throws seemingly all across the field. His throwing motion is very well taken care of, small, compact, and fast. He adjusts when necessary, but he’s a quarterback coaches dream, and he does so well in every aspect of being a quarterback.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland is set for his most impactful year in Blacksburg yet. With the help of new transfer Aeneas Peebles, offensive linemen will have their hands full, which will in turn put Ryland in one-on-one coverage more often. As well as being mentally gifted, Antwaun has the ideal defense end build, 6-foot-3 and around 250 pounds. He has a strong first impact against linemen, and he can get off blocks especially fast because of his speed. He’s a complete disrupter of the passing and running game and will be crucial down the stretch if Virginia Tech finds themselves in the playoffs this year.