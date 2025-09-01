Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From The Loss to South Carolina
While Virginia Tech put up a tougher fight than most thought they would be able too, but the Hokies still lost 24-11 and struggled on offense. It was a missed opportunity for the program and now they will have to get ready for a home matchup against Vanderbilt.
With yesterday's game in the rearview, how did Virginia Tech players on both sides of the ball grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offensive Grades
1. WR Isiaah Spencer- 79.1 (23)
2. WR Ayden Greene- 75.8 (62)
3. QB Kyron Drones- 71.1 (75)
4. WR Donavon Greene- 68.2 (55)
5. RB Marcellous Hawkins- 64.6 (49)
6. WR Cam Seldon- 63.0 (23)
7. RB Jeremiah Coney- 61.9 (18)
8. OL Tomas Rimac- 59.5 (75)
9. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston- 59.4 (7)
10. WR Devin Alves- 58.8 (5)
11. Layth Ghannam- 58.4 (75)
12. WR Tucker Holloway- 56.4 (5)
13. OL Johnny Garrett- 54.3 (75)
14. RB P.J. Prioleau- 54.2 (8)
15. WR Takye Heath- 53.6 (45)
16. OL Kyle Altuner- 52.5 (75)
17. OL Montavious Cunningham- 50.1 (75)
18. TE Benji Gosnell- 46.8 (75)
Defensive Grades
1. DL Elhadj Fall-84.5 (22)
2. DL Kody Huisman- 77.5 (27)
3. LB Michael Short- 76.9 (24)
4. DL James Jennette- 76.2 (16)
5. DE Ben Bell- 72.4 (35)
6. DL James Djonkam- 71.5 (18)
7. DL Kemari Copeland- 71.1 (35)
8. DL Emmett Laws- 67.6 (19)
9. Isaiah Brown-Murray- 66.6 (21)
10. LB Caleb Woodson- 66.5 (47)
11. LB Antwone Santiago- 66.5 (14)
12. DB Quentin Reddish- 65.1 (46)
13. DB Jordan Bass- 64.7 (10)
14. DB Sherrod Covil- 64.6 (16)
15. DB Isaiah Cash- 63.8 (24)
16. DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 63.2 (30)
17. DB Krystian Williams- 60.7 (16)
18. LB Kaleb Spencer- 59.8 (1)
19. DB Thomas Williams- 59.2 (23)
20. DB Tyson Flowers- 58.9 (33)
21. DE Aycen Stevens- 58.8 (2)
22. DT Arias Nash- 58.7 (2)
23. DL Immanuel Hickman Jr- 55.4 (10)
24. DB Dante Lovett- 54.5 (31)
25. DL Keyshawn Burgos- 52.4 (19)
26. DB Christian Ellis- 51.9 (23)
27. LB Jaden Keller- 49.4 (31)
28. DB Caleb Brown- 35.0 (21)
What now?
Virginia Tech does not have a lot of time to look back at this game. The Hokies head back home to face another SEC foe and one that beat them last season. Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt are coming to Blacksburg and will be looking to notch another victory over Virginia Tech.
Can this team rebound quickly? An 0-2 start can sink a team quickly, even if those losses are out of conference. For that to happen, the passing game has to make quick improvements, the pass protection and offensive line in general needs to be a lot better, and the rushing attack needs to be more consistent. The Hokies did not score a touchdown yesterday and while Vanderbilt does not have the same kind of players that South Carolina does, they are a well coached unit.
The season is not over for Virginia Tech, but they need to rebound quickly.