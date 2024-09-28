Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades For Every Hokies Player on Offense Against Miami
Virginia Tech had their best offensive performance all year against Miami, scoring thirty-four points on a Miami defense which was one of the best and most physical fronts in the entire nation.
Regardless of what happened on the last play, Virginia Tech's offense put themselves into a position to win this game, and all of their losses have been in one-score fashion.
Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten also had likely their best performance of the entire season. Faced with the challenge of one of the biggest defensive lines in football, Bhayshul Tuten powered through. He finished with over seven yards per rush, one long touchdown where he bounced off of a Miami defender, and over 140 yards.
The rest of the team contributed too, with Brody Meadows having to come in and play on the offensive line after starting center Braelin Moore came down with an injury. For the situation that the offensive line was put in, they performed very well, especially in run blocking downs.
The Hokies left it all out on the field last night on offense.
So how did Virginia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. HB P.J. Prioleau- 88.0 (1)
2. QB Kyron Drones- 81.0 (68)
3. LT Xavier Chaplin- 78.9 (63)
4. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 74.1 (53)
5. WR Ayden Greene- 70.3 (33)
6. WR Stephen Gosnell- 64.9 (59)
7. WR Jaylin Lane- 62.4 (56)
8. RT Johnny Garrett- 61.8 (11)
9. QB Collin Schlee- 60.0 (1)
10. C Braelin Moore- 58.1 (15)
11. TE Benji Gosnell- 57.7 (54)
12. WR Da'Quan Felton- 54.7 (49)
13. RG Kaden Moore- 54.1 (68)
14. RG Brody Meadows- 52.8 (53)
15. HB Malachi Thomas- 52.2 (14)
16. LG Bob Schick- 50.3 (68)
17. RT Parker Clements- 50.1 (62)
18. TE Harrison Saint Germaiin- 49.1 (14)
19. WR Ali Jennings- 14.1 (6)