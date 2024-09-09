Virginia Tech Football: Players of the Game vs Marshall
Virginia Tech football announced their weekly players of the week after their win against Marshall. Four Hokies found themselves on the list, with a combination of two offensive players, one defensive player, and one special teams player.
The Hokies did show out against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, with plenty of players with a case to receive this honor.
On offense, Bhayshul Tuten made a case for himself, leading the Hokies' running back room, and finishing with a stat-line that included 120 rushing yards and a touchdown. In the receiver room, theres also a couple of players who seemed eligible for the award. Jaylin Lane and Stephen Gosnell lead the teams in receptions and receiving yards, respectively. It's also fair to say that Xavier Chaplin was one of the Hokies' best players in week two as well, as he led the offensive line all game, finishing with the highest PFF grade on the offensive line (73.5).
Per usual on defense, there's also a lump sum of candidates. There's Keli Lawson who was everywhere on defense, tying for a team-high five tackles, and finishing with a game-high three pass deflections. Cornerbacks Dante Lovett and Mansoor Delane both made cases for entirely different reasons. Mansoor Delane bounced back after a poor weak one performance, picking up an interception on the way. Dante Lovett was completely solid in coverage all game, finishing with an 89.1 PFF grade, the highest on the defense, and coming up with multiple clutch stops.
Special teams, just like offense and defense, had multiple standout performers. Jaylin Lane also re-enters this conversation on special teams for his 58-yard punt return which helped blow the game open for the Hokies. Peter Moore also downed 4-for-6 of his punts, finishing with a very respectable 42.7 punt average. Kicker John Love was also special again, for the second week in a row. He remained perfect on his kicks, going 5-for-5 on the day, with a long of 41 yards.
Here are the Hokies that came away with 'Player of the Week' honors.
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul should've been a fairly easy pick for the Virginia Tech staff. Tuten put the offense on his back for some drives, finishing the game with 22 carries, more than doubling his touches from week one. He was the cornerstone of the Hokies offense when Marshall shut down the air attack, and never really got stopped at or behind the line-of-scrimmage. He showed some incredible ball-carrier vision, and will continue to be a mainstay in Tyler Bowen's offense.
WR/PR Jaylin Lane
Jaylin Lane, again, was one of the shining stars of the Hokies' team. Last week he was always open, being one of the main targets for Kyron Drones. Lane played the exact same role this week offensively, finishing with the most receptions on the team, and at times being the only wide receiver who got open. Lane added all of this production to his aforementioned 58-yard punt return to secure his spot on this list. He played very timely football, was very quick off of his feet, and broke plenty of tackles to take that punt to the house.
DB Mansoor Delane
Mansoor Delane flipped the script from week one, and looked like last year's Mansoor Delane in week two. Mansoor was much better in coverage, and was in the right place to get a tipped interception from Mose Phillips. Delane has returned to his role as the solid outside cornerback in which he was last year, and he certainly deserved this honor.
K John Love
What else is there to say about John Love, the most accurate kicker in ACC football. Love remained perfect on his 2024 campaign against Marshall, adding to his season total, bringing his kicks to an immaculate 10-for-10 clip.