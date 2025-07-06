Virginia Tech Football: Ranking Every Power Conference Quarterback The Hokies Face In 2025
While Virginia Tech does not face a murderer's row of a schedule, they do face a good crop of quarterbacks in 2025. The Hokies are going to face some of the nation's best at the position, and some guys you would be able to call legitimate Heisman trophy contenders and potential first-round picks. But who is the best?
Let's rank every power conference quarterback that Virginia Tech faces this season (sorry Wofford and ODU fans).
10. Wake Forest QB Robby Ashford
Ashford brings plenty of experience and that might be what matters most to the Demon Deacons this season. In the first season under head coach Jake Dickert, this is a brand new roster and it will be a "year zero" of sorts in Winston-Salem. Ashford is a mobile threat, but don't expect much from the passing attack this season.
9. Cal QB Devin Brown
Brown is the likely starter in Berkeley this season, and the Ohio State transfer is going to get his shot to prove he is a power-four caliber starter. He was a highly-rated recruit when he chose the Buckeyes, but it is hard to rank him higher than this based on his inexperience.
8. Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos
Castellanos has been making headlines this summer and his confidence is there for Florida State ahead of the season. Castellanos feels like a good fit for the system that offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has, but his inconsistent play and ability to be a true passing threat got him benched at Boston College. Florida State has the looks of a run-heavy team, and there is a chance that Castellanos has a nice season, but there is downside as well.
7. UVA quarterback Chandler Morris
Morris is on his fourth school after transferring into Charlottesville after a solid season at North Texas. For the Mean Green last season, Morris threw for 3,774 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes. He also had 242 yards rushing and four touchdowns. According to PFF, Morris finished as the highest-grade player on the North Texas offense with 78.9 grade in 887 total snaps at quarterback. He should be an upgrade over Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea, but how much?
6. NC State QB CJ Bailey
Bailey flashed elite potential last season for the Wolfpack, but also made plenty of mistakes and had turnover problems, which is to be expected of a true freshman. Bailey posesses the traits you want in a high-level quarterback, from his frame and size to his arm strength, but can he put it all together this season?
5. Louisville QB Miller Moss
It would not be wise to bet against Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm having success with a transfer quarterback. Brohm is one of the best quarterback coaches in the country and the former USC starter has received rave reviews through the spring. While he was benched for the Trojans last year, Moss is a perfect scheme fit and has terrific weapons around him, not to mention a great playcaller for a coach. Moss seems like a safe bet to have at least a solid season.
4. Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
Pavia burst onto the scene last fall after upsetting Virginia Tech and he went on to have a memorable season for the Commodores, including beating No. 1 Alabama. Pavia is a true dual-threat quarterback who can be a headache to gameplan for and his ability to improvise and make plays is what seperates him from others on this list.
3. Georgia Tech QB Haynes King
King battled injuries last season, but he was able to improve his efficiency and cut down on the turnovers. He threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also cutting his interceptions from 16 to just two. Is there another step for King this season? If so, this Georgia Tech offense should remain one of the ACC's most dynamic. King also ran for nearly 600 yards last season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, and the Yellow Jackets are going to have an advantage at the most important position against most teams they play.
2. Miami quarterback Carson Beck
Beck could be No. 1 on this list but he could also be much lower. Which version of him are we going to see? The 2023 version that looked like a top-five pick and nearly got Georgia to the College Football Playoff? Or the turnover prone player who nearly cost Georgia several games? Beck has a high ceiling low floor and how he plays will largely determine how good Miami could be this season.
1. South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
Sellers has the potential to be the best player in the country. That is how good he is. He has elite traits from an athletic standpoint and a cannon for an arm. If he continues to develop in the pocket and gets better at processing opposing defenses, he could be a Heisman Trophy candidate, top five pick, and might just have South Carolina in the College Football Playoff conversation.