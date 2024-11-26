Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Virginia
One of the best stories coming into the season was the battle between Montavious Cunningham and Layth Ghannam for the fifth spot on the offensive line. Now, Ghannam has not returned to the depth chart after an injury and Coach Pry said that Layth needs to get up to speed. Cunningham has now fallen out of the starting five and remains the backup right tackle in Pry's new iteration of the depth chart.
Now, Virginia Tech has been dealing with plenty of injuries, but Collin Schlee and Kyron Drones remain on the depth chart even though they have been labeled as questionable for Saturday's game.
Here's how Virginia Tech's unofficial depth chart shakes up ahead of the Commonwealth Clash.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas OR Jeremiah Coney
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Keylen "Brodie" Adams
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Bob Schick
Gunner Givens
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
OR Wilfried Pene
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Josh Fuga
DE
Keyshawn Burgos
OR Cole Nelson
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Jaden Keller
Sam Brumfield
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Thomas Williams
Malachi Thomas OR Ali Jennings
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Player in Saturday’s Loss to Duke
Virginia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections For The Hokies Heading Into Final Game
Virginia Tech vs Duke: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From the Hokies Loss to the Blue Devils