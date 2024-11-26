All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Virginia

Who is set to play in the Hokies' rivalry matchup?

Nov 23, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies huddle during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
One of the best stories coming into the season was the battle between Montavious Cunningham and Layth Ghannam for the fifth spot on the offensive line. Now, Ghannam has not returned to the depth chart after an injury and Coach Pry said that Layth needs to get up to speed. Cunningham has now fallen out of the starting five and remains the backup right tackle in Pry's new iteration of the depth chart.

Now, Virginia Tech has been dealing with plenty of injuries, but Collin Schlee and Kyron Drones remain on the depth chart even though they have been labeled as questionable for Saturday's game.

Here's how Virginia Tech's unofficial depth chart shakes up ahead of the Commonwealth Clash.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas OR Jeremiah Coney

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Keylen "Brodie" Adams

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Bob Schick

Gunner Givens

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

OR Wilfried Pene

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Josh Fuga

DE

Keyshawn Burgos

OR Cole Nelson

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Jaden Keller

Sam Brumfield

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Thomas Williams

Malachi Thomas OR Ali Jennings

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

