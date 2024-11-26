All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Player in Saturday’s Loss to Duke

How did the Hokies grade out?

RJ Schafer

Nov 23, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback William Watson III (18) and wide receiver Ayden Greene (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback William Watson III (18) and wide receiver Ayden Greene (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech suffered another conference road loss to Duke last week as the Hokies were without Kyron Drones at quarterback. The Blue Devils jumped out to a lead and Virginia Tech couldn’t come back. Backup quarterback Collin Schlee also went down with an injury and freshman quarterback Pop Watson finished out the game. Virginia Tech now has just one game to clinch bowl eligibility.

How did PFF’s (Pro Football Focus) grades turn out for the Hokies? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. QB Collin Schlee- 74.8 (25)

2. C Braelin Moore- 73.6 (92)

3. WR Ali Jennings- 71.9 (63)

4. LG Brody Meadows- 71.6 (37)

5. LG Bob Schick- 71.3 (55)

6. LT Xavier Chaplin- 66.9 (54)

7. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 66.1 (18)

8. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 64.9 (71)

9. RG Kaden Moore- 59.2 (92)

t10. HB Jeremiah Coney- 58.5 (21)

t10. WR Chanz Wiggins- 58.5 (7)

12. WR Jaylin Lane- 56.0 (74)

13. RT Parker Clements- 54.0 (77)

t14. QB William Watson III- 53.8 (67)

t14. WR Da’Quan Felton- 53.8 (33)

16. WR Stephen Gosnell- 53.2 (77)

17. TE Benji Gosnell- 52.9 (73)

18. LT Johnny Garrett- 47.7 (53)

19. WR Ayden Greene- 43.2 (23)

Defense

1. CB Dorian Strong- 87.4 (55)

2. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 75.9 (50)

3. LB Caleb Woodson- 75.7 (53)

4. DE Cole Nelson- 74.3 (32)

5. S Keonta Jenkins- 73.8 (40)

6. LB Sam Brumfield- 68.7 (12)

7. LB Keli Lawson- 68.1 (22)

8. S Jaylen Jones- 64.9 (28)

9. S Devin Alves- 62.7 (28)

10. DT Wilfried Pene- 62.6 (22)

11. DE Keyshawn Burgos- 61.6 (29)

12. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 58.8 (36)

13. CB Dante Lovett- 56.4 (15)

14. LB Jaden Keller- 56.0 (47)

15. LB Kaleb Spencer- 55.7 (3)

16. S Mose Phillips- 54.8 (52)

17. CB Mansoor Delane- 48.4 (59)

18. DT Josh Fuga- 47.8 (20)

19. DT Aeneas Peebles- 47.1 (39)

20. DE Aycen Stevens- 41.0 (7)

