Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Syracuse Game

Will Bhayshul Tuten play against Syracuse?

RJ Schafer

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
There were not that many changes on this week's depth chart from Virginia Tech Athletics, likely shining good news on the Hokies' injuries against Georgia Tech.

Arguably the best two players on the Hokies' offense, Bhayshul Tuten and Xavier Chaplin, both went down with injuries against Georgia Tech. Chaplin, in fact, went down twice, and was helped by trainers off of the field.

As Brent Pry announced Tuesday afternoon in his weekly press conference, Bhayshul Tuten and Xavier Chaplin are both probable for Saturday's matchup against Syracuse, and the two appear on the unofficial depth chart as well.

The biggest change to the depth chart this week was Jaden Keller's rise to the starting MLB role. Last week, Keller and Sam Brumfield were co-starters at the position, but now Keller has earned a lone start at linebacker alongside Caleb Woodson.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Bob Schick

Gunner Givens

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Wilfried Pene

OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Josh Fuga

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Jaden Keller

Sam Brumfield

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Thomas Williams

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

