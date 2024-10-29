Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Syracuse Game
There were not that many changes on this week's depth chart from Virginia Tech Athletics, likely shining good news on the Hokies' injuries against Georgia Tech.
Arguably the best two players on the Hokies' offense, Bhayshul Tuten and Xavier Chaplin, both went down with injuries against Georgia Tech. Chaplin, in fact, went down twice, and was helped by trainers off of the field.
As Brent Pry announced Tuesday afternoon in his weekly press conference, Bhayshul Tuten and Xavier Chaplin are both probable for Saturday's matchup against Syracuse, and the two appear on the unofficial depth chart as well.
The biggest change to the depth chart this week was Jaden Keller's rise to the starting MLB role. Last week, Keller and Sam Brumfield were co-starters at the position, but now Keller has earned a lone start at linebacker alongside Caleb Woodson.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Bob Schick
Gunner Givens
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Wilfried Pene
OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Josh Fuga
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Jaden Keller
Sam Brumfield
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Thomas Williams
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall