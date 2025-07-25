All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football Reveals Jersey Numbers for 2025 Season

Several players will be suiting up with different digits for the Hokies this season.

Thomas Hughes

Nov 11, 2023; Virginia Tech running back Jeremiah Coney (21) warms up before playing Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
One of the most interesting parts of collegiate and professional sports is seeing athletes change their jersey numbers, whether it's due to a former player departing, being traded to (or entering) a new team or for unspecified reasons. Here's a look at what all the numbers are going to be for this upcoming season for each Hokie (subject to change) and some of the interesting changes:

No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety (So., 6-foot-3, 205 pounds)

Quentin Reddish switches to No. 0, leaving open the No. 21 for his brother Joseph to take.

No. 0 - Ayden Greene - Wide Receiver (Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 pounds)

Ayden Greene wore No. 26 this past season, but swapped those digits out for No. 0, which was worn last season by Ali Jennings.

No. 1 - Kyron Drones - Quarterback (R-Sr., 6-foot-2, 235 pounds)

No. 1 - Dante Lovett - Cornerback (Jr., 6-foot-0, 200 pounds)

No. 2 - Keyshawn Burgos - Defensive Line (Sr., 6-foot-5, 260 pounds)

No. 2 - Takye Heath - Wide Receiver (R-So., 5-foot-10, 163 pounds)

No. 3 - Kaleb Spencer - Linebacker (Jr., 6-foot-2, 221 pounds)

No. 3 - Donavon Greene - Wide Receiver (Gr., 6-foot-2, 196 pounds)

Donavon Greene wore No. 11 with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but that number is already occupied by mainstay Tucker Holloway.

No. 4 - Jeremiah Coney - Running Back (R-So., 6-foot-0, 200 pounds)

Coney wore No. 21 last season, but switches to No. 4 for this campaign, the same digit he sported for Heritage High School.

No. 4 - Krystian Williams - Cornerback (R-So., 6-foot-1, 175 pounds)

No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback (R-Fr., 6-foot-2, 185 pounds)

No. 5 - William "Pop" Watson III - Quarterback (R-So., 5-foot-11, 201 pounds)

Watson wore No. 18 last season, but switched to No. 5 for this campaign, the same number he wore for Springfield Central High School.

No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver (R-Fr., 6-foot-2, 180 pounds)

No. 6 - Jordan Bass - Linebacker (Jr., 6-foot-3, 205 pounds)

Bass wore No. 20 with Pitt; that number is occupied by Caleb Woodson, who will likely start alongside Jaden Keller for the second line of defense.

No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver (R-Fr., 6-foot-3, 201 pounds)

No. 7 - Sherrod Covil - Safety (Sr., 5-foot-11, 195 pounds)

No. 8 - Christian Ellis - Safety (Sr., 6-foot-0, 202 pounds)

No. 8 - Terion Stewart - Running Back (Gr., 5-foot-9, 222 pounds)

At both Bowling Green and Sandusky High School, Stewart wore No. 4; that number is occupied now by Jeramiah Coney, who wore No. 21 in 2024.

No. 9 - Cameron Seldon - Wide Receiver (Jr., 6-foot-1, 211 pounds)

Seldon wore No. 23 at Tennessee; running back Tyler Mason currently possesses that number and will retain it for the 2025 season.

No. 9 - Isaiah Brown-Murray - Cornerback (R-Jr., 5-foot-9, 192 pounds)

No. 11 - Tucker Holloway - Wide Receiver (R-Jr., 6-foot-2, 195 pounds)

No. 11 - Tyson Flowers - Safety (R-Jr., 5-foot-11, 204 pounds)

No. 12 - Gabe Williams - Linebacker (R-Fr., 6-foot-4, 205 pounds)

No. 12 - Kelden Ryan - Quarterback (Fr., 6-foot-2, 195 pounds)

No. 13 - Kemari Copeland - Defensive Line (R-Jr., 6-foot-3, 283 pounds)

No. 13 - Ja'Ricous Hairston - Tight End (R-So., 6-foot-2, 255 pounds)

No. 14 - Sheldon Robinson - Safety (Fr., 6-foot-2, 203 pounds)

No. 14 - Isaiah Spencer - Wide Receiver (Sr., 6-foot-2, 196 pounds)

No. 15 - Brennan Johnson - Linebacker (Fr., 6-foot-1, 202 pounds)

No. 15 - Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - Wide Receiver (Fr., 6-foot-3, 174 pounds)

No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton Jr. - Running Back (Fr., 5-foot-10, 178 pounds)

No. 16 - Noah Chambers - Linebacker (Fr., 6-foot-2, 220 pounds)

No. 17 - John Love - Kicker (R-Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 pounds)

No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback (R-Sr., 6-foot-1, 171 pounds)

No. 18 - AJ Brand - Quarterback (Fr., 6-foot-2, 210 pounds)

With Irmo High School, Brand wore No. 1, which is currently taken by incumbent starter Drones.

No. 18 - Isaiah Cash - Safety (Gr., 5-foot-11, 193 pounds)

No. 19 - Noah Jenkins - Safety (R-Fr., 6-foot-2, 205 pounds)

No. 19 - Garret Rangel - Quarterback (R-Jr., 6-foot-2, 198 pounds)

No. 20 - P.J. Prioleau - Running Back (R-Sr., 5-foot-11, 182 pounds)

No. 20 - Caleb Woodson - Linebacker (Jr., 6-foot-3, 230 pounds)

No. 21 - Joseph Reddish - Cornerback (Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 pounds)

No. 21 - Cameron Sparks - Wide Receiver (Fr., 6-foot-2, 211 pounds)

No. 22 - Kelvin Gilliam Jr. - Defensive Line (R-Sr., 6-foot-3, 295 pounds)

No. 22 - Micah Matthews - Wide Receiver (Fr., 6-foot-2, 200 pounds)

No. 23 - Tyler Mason - Running Back (R-Fr., 6-foot-0, 200 pounds)

No. 23 - Thomas Williams - Cornerback (R-So., 5-foot-11, 189 pounds)

No. 24 - Jaden Keller - Linebacker (R-Sr., 6-foot-3, 235 pounds)

No. 24 - Braydon Bennett - Running Back (Gr., 6-foot-1, 205 pounds)

No. 26 - Antwone Santiago - Linebacker (R-Jr., 6-foot-3, 227 pounds)

No. 27 - Tyler Childress - Safety (R-Sr., 6-foot-2, 196 pounds)

No. 27 - Marcellous Hawkins - Running Back (Sr., 5-foot-11, 219 pounds)

No. 28 - Knahlij Harrell - Cornerback (Fr., 5-foot-11, 185 pounds)

No. 29 - Jahmari DeLoatch - Cornerback (Fr., 5-foot-10, 166 pounds)

No. 30 - Michael Short - Linebacker (Jr., 6-foot-3, 226 pounds)

No. 31 - Jason Abbey - Defensive Line (R-So., 6-foot-3, 248 pounds)

No. 32 - Deric Dandy - Defensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-4, 256 pounds)

No. 33 - Ben Bell - Defensive Line (Fifth Year, 6-foot-1, 235 pounds)

No. 34 - Josh Jones - Cornerback (R-Fr., 5-foot-11, 194 pounds)

No. 35 - John Buetow - Running Back (R-Fr., 5-foot-10, 209 pounds)

No. 35 - Jordan "Jojo" Crim - Cornerback (Fr., 6-foot-0, 171 pounds)

No. 36 - Brody Jones - Linebacker (R-So., 6-foot-3, 222 pounds)

No. 38 - Kyle Lowe - Kicker (Gr., 6-foot-3, 199 pounds)

No. 41 - George Ballance - Linebacker (R-So., 6-foot-0, 229 pounds)

No. 42 - Aycen Stevens - Defensive Line (R-So., 6-foot-5, 251 pounds)

No. 44 - Brett Clatterbaugh - Linebacker (Fr., 6-foot-2, 243 pounds)

No. 46 - Drew Doyle - Long Snapper (R-Fr., 6-foot-1, 242 pounds)

No. 50 - Darius Taylor - Linebacker (R-So., 6-foot-0, 236 pounds)

No. 50 - Nathaniel Wright - Offensive Line (Fr., 6-foot-5, 298 pounds)

No. 51 - Elijah Haughawout - Offensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-4, 304 pounds)

No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Line (Fr., 6-foot-2, 226 pounds)

No. 53 - Will Johnson - Linebacker (Gr., 6-foot-2, 231 pounds)

No. 53 - Tommy Ricard - Offensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-4, 298 pounds)

No. 54 - Grant Karczewski - Defensive Line (R-So., 6-foot-8, 288 pounds)

No. 55 - Gerard Johnson - Defensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-4, 282 pounds)

No. 55 - Tomas Rimac - Offensive Line (R-Sr., 6-foot-6, 317 pounds)

No. 56 - Layth Ghannam - Offensive Line (R-So., 6-foot-5, 302 pounds)

No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Line (R-Sr., 6-foot-4, 228 pounds)

No. 57 - Lucas Austin - Offensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-5, 300 pounds)

No. 58 - Zeke Chinwike - Defensive Line (Fr., 6-foot-5, 246 pounds)

No. 62 - Kyle Altuner - Offensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-3, 296 pounds)

No. 63 - Jaden Muskrat - Offensive Line (Gr., 6-foot-3, 298 pounds)

No. 66 - Montavious Cunningham - Offensive Line (R-Sr., 6-foot-4, 318 pounds)

No. 67 - Hannes Hammer - Offensive Line (R-So., 6-foot-7, 313 pounds)

No. 70 - Carter Stallard - Offensive Line (Fr., 6-foot-8, 335 pounds)

No. 71 - Gavin Crawford - Offensive Line (Fr., 6-foot-3, 332 pounds)

No. 72 - Jahzari Priester - Defensive Line (R-So., 6-foot-5, 312 pounds)

No. 76 - Aidan Lynch - Offensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-7, 310 pounds)

No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Line (R-Jr., 6-foot-7, 332 pounds)

No. 79 - Johnny Garrett - Offensive Line (R-Jr., 6-foot-5, 318 pounds)

No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver (R-Fr., 6-foot-2, 192 pounds)

No. 81 - Devin Alves - Wide Receiver (R-Jr., 6-foot-3, 195 pounds)

Alves switched from No. 11, which he wore as a safety. No. 11 on offense is currently held by Holloway.

No. 82 - Benji Gosnell - Tight End (R-Jr., 6-foot-5, 254 pounds)

No. 83 - Luke Stuewe - Wide Receiver (Fr., 6-foot-2, 194 pounds)

No. 85 - Israel Hairston - Wide Receiver (R-Fr., 5-foot-9, 180 pounds)

No. 86 - Joey Hobbs - Wide Receiver (Fr., 6-foot-0, 180 pounds)

No. 87 - Harrison Saint Germain - Tight End (R-Jr., 6-foot-4, 249 pounds)

No. 88 - Zeke Wimbush - Tight End (R-So., 6-foot-2, 246 pounds)

No. 88 - Christian Evans - Defensive Line (Fr., 6-foot-2, 290 pounds)

No. 89 - Charlie O'Connor - Wide Receiver (R-Fr., 6-foot-1, 186 pounds)

No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-5, 285 pounds)

No. 92 - Aidan Daugherty - Kicker (R-Fr., 5-foot-11, 187 pounds)

No. 92 - Arias Nash - Defensive Line (Sr., 6-foot-0, 278 pounds)

No. 93 - Cole Byrd - Punter (Fr., 6-foot-2, 195 pounds)

No. 94 - Elhadj Fall - Defensive Line (R-Sr., 6-foot-3, 288 pounds)

No. 95 - Nick Veltsistas - Punter (R-Sr., 6-foot-2, 202 pounds)

No. 96 - Christian Epling - Long Snapper (R-Jr., 6-foot-2, 219 pounds)

No. 97 - Immanuel Hickman Sr. - Defensive Line (Gr., 6-foot-3, 307 pounds)

No. 98 - Kody Huisman - Defensive Line (Sr., 6-foot-4, 297 pounds)

No. 99 - Cole Reemsnyder - Tight End (R-Jr., 6-foot-6, 231 pounds)

No. 99 - Emmett Laws - Defensive Line (R-Fr., 6-foot-0, 293 pounds)

