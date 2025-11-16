Virginia Tech Football's Second Half Struggles Continue, Losing to Florida State 34-14
Virginia Tech football hung around early, but Florida State’s offense took control in the second half as the Seminoles pulled away for a 34-14 victory Saturday night.
The Hokies (3-7, 2-4 ACC) were down just three going into the half; however, Florida State (5-5, 2-5 ACC) scored 24 in the final two quarters to beat the Hokies in dominating fashion.
It was a rough start for the Hokies, who began the contest with the ball. After the kickoff went through the endzone for a touchback, center Kyle Altuner was whistled for a false start on the first play from scrimmage. After an incompletion, Marcellous Hawkins gets his first touch of the game and rips a 40-yard gain to the Florida State 40-yard line. However, that was immediately followed up by a deep shot to wide receiver Ayden Greene who slipped and Kyron Drones was picked off by Jerry Wilson.
Florida State followed that drive with a long 13-play drive, prolonged by a roughing-the-passer call on third down, which ended with a missed 34-yard field goal attempt by Jake Weinberg.
The Hokies followed that missed field goal with one of their own. After a long sustained drive, John Love tallied a rare miss, where he left a 54-yard field goal attempt just short. The first quarter eventually ended scoreless.
"You can never question their character or how much they work and love for each other," said interim head coach Phillip Montgomery. "We came up short tonight, not because of a lack of effort."
Florida State once again put together a long drive following Love's miss. The 'Noles slowly, but surely, made it down inside the Hokies’ 10 yard line. On 2nd & goal, quarterback Tommy Castellanos went to his No. 1 receiver Duce Robinson for a jump ball that was dropped.
Castellanos went back to Robinson the next play and was able to connect for what was initially ruled a touchdown; however, after video review, it was determined that Robinson did not have control over the football when he caught the football. The Seminoles then settled for a field goal to go up, 3-0.
"They got a lot of weapons," said Montgomery following the game. "They can one-two punch you with the run and the past... they're a good football team."
The Hokies put up a stellar response after Florida State's score. On the first eight plays of the next drive, they ran the football. Not all were designed runs; a few were Drones taking off after determining nobody was open. But on 2nd & 8 at the FSU 40, Drones dumps it off for freshman running back Jeffrey Overton Jr., and he was able to break some tackles to get to the FSU 4-yard line.
On the next play, Drones kept a read option and powered his way in for a touchdown.
Virginia Tech was able to get consistent yardage through the run game, mostly thanks to Drones and Hawkins. As a team, the Hokies rushed for 238 yards and a touchdown.
"I was proud of the way we established the run," said Montgomery. "I think we were a little bit more balanced tonight."
The Seminoles answered the call on their next offensive possession. Florida State was able to get the ball to midfield, and Castellanos aired it out deep to Robinson over the middle, who shook off cornerback Joseph Reddish to give the Seminoles the lead once again.
With just 3:11 left in the half, the Hokies offense made its way on to the field and was able to get a couple nice plays to make their way to midfield. On 1st & 10 from the Virginia Tech 46, Drones checked it down to Hawkins for a massive 29-yard gain, but the play was called back due to a Aidan Lynch hold in the backfield.
Scrambled for time, Montgomery had to make the decision whether to attempt a 58-yard field goal, or try a Hail Mary to end the half. He elected for the latter, and Drones heave the ball to a sea of players in the endzone, but it was batted down to end the half.
FSU seized full control in the third quarter. The Seminoles marched down the field with ease, but were stopped on third down inside the Virginia Tech 10. Jake Weinberg’s 27-yard field goal was good, but Virginia Tech’s Thomas Williams was ruled offside. It appeared as if Williams was able to jump back onside before the ball was snapped; however, the referees did not rule as such.
Montgomery thought Williams was able to get back onside, but stated he would reserve any final judgement until he could look at the tape again.
Castellanos took advantage of Williams’ mistake and rushed up the middle for a one-yard rushing touchdown to put the Seminoles up 10.
Things went from bad to worse for the Hokies. The following drive, the Hokies were putting together a nice drive together, and then on third-and-11 inside Florida State's 30, Drones fumbled the football and the Seminoles were able to recover.
The Hokies’ defense had no answer for Castellanos and the rest of Florida State’s offense. After the fumble, the Seminoles put together a nine-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a Randy Pittman Jr. rushing touchdown out of the wildcat.
Virginia Tech notched its second touchdown of the day thanks to a 9 play, 75 yard drive ending in a eight-yard touchdown pass from Drones to Greene, who made a stellar contested catch over the middle of the field.
Florida State added to its lead with a Castellanos rushing touchdown and a 34-yard field goal by Weinberg in the 4th quarter; however, at that point, the game was out of reach.
Drones finished the day completing 10 of 18 passes for 125 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. He rushed 18 times for 79 yards and produced a rushing touchdown. Hawkins also ran the ball 12 times for 101 yards.
The only drive the Seminoles did not score on was the final drive, where the backups were running out the clock. Throughout the contest, Florida State simply outclassed the Hokies both on the ground and through the air. Castellanos finished the game on a 12-for-24 passing statline, producing 189 yards and a passing touchdown. He also rushed the ball seven times for 45 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Robinson proved why he is one of the most dangerous receivers in football, catching six passes for 134 yards and a score.
Virginia Tech will return to Blacksburg next week for its final home game against No. 15 Miami next Saturday, Nov. 22. The time and network have not been determined yet.