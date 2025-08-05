All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Terion Stewart Cracks Doak Walker Award Watch List

The 5-foot-9, 222-pound graduate student was one of 17 running backs from the ACC to make the list.

Thomas Hughes

Michigan defensive back DJ Waller Jr. tackles Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Michigan defensive back DJ Waller Jr. tackles Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Virginia Tech tailback Terion Stewart, who transferred from Bowling Green in the offseason, was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List this morning. Last Monday, Stewart qualified for the Maxwell Award Watch List for the second consecutive season.

The Walker Award is named after SMU running back Doak Walker, who played for the Mustangs from 1945 to 1949, then moved on to the NFL, playing for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1955.

Here's what I had to say on Stewart in my article "Who Will Lead Virginia Tech Football's Rushing Attack In 2025?" a week ago:

"Stewart, who joined the Hokies as a transfer from Bowling Green, was not visible during spring drills due to his academic commitments, finishing up a class. Still, the anticipation around Stewart is high. Known as a powerful downhill runner with a physical running style, Stewart offers a tough, consistent presence that complements Bennett’s more elusive style. His combination of strength and durability allows him to consistently gain tough yards after contact, something the Hokies will desperately need in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

While Bennett grabbed the early spotlight this spring, Stewart’s full participation in fall camp will be crucial for coaches to get a clearer picture of how the two backs will fit together on the field. It’s possible that Virginia Tech will utilize a dual-threat rushing attack, capitalizing on Bennett’s quickness and Stewart’s power to keep defenses off balance."

There are still four Watch Lists from the NFCAA (National College Football Awards Association) to unveil. Here's the full list:

Aug. 6: Biletnikoff Award 

Aug. 7: Davey O’Brien Award 

Aug. 8: Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy 

Aug. 11: Chuck Bednarik Award 

In the next three days, we'll see if any Hokies crack the Watch Lists for the first three awards listed. 26 days now remain until Virginia Tech football takes to the field to begin the 2025 season, venturing to Atlanta, Ga. to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

More Virginia Tech Football News:

feed

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Home/Football