Virginia Tech Football: Terion Stewart Cracks Doak Walker Award Watch List
Virginia Tech tailback Terion Stewart, who transferred from Bowling Green in the offseason, was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List this morning. Last Monday, Stewart qualified for the Maxwell Award Watch List for the second consecutive season.
The Walker Award is named after SMU running back Doak Walker, who played for the Mustangs from 1945 to 1949, then moved on to the NFL, playing for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1955.
Here's what I had to say on Stewart in my article "Who Will Lead Virginia Tech Football's Rushing Attack In 2025?" a week ago:
"Stewart, who joined the Hokies as a transfer from Bowling Green, was not visible during spring drills due to his academic commitments, finishing up a class. Still, the anticipation around Stewart is high. Known as a powerful downhill runner with a physical running style, Stewart offers a tough, consistent presence that complements Bennett’s more elusive style. His combination of strength and durability allows him to consistently gain tough yards after contact, something the Hokies will desperately need in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
While Bennett grabbed the early spotlight this spring, Stewart’s full participation in fall camp will be crucial for coaches to get a clearer picture of how the two backs will fit together on the field. It’s possible that Virginia Tech will utilize a dual-threat rushing attack, capitalizing on Bennett’s quickness and Stewart’s power to keep defenses off balance."
There are still four Watch Lists from the NFCAA (National College Football Awards Association) to unveil. Here's the full list:
Aug. 6: Biletnikoff Award
Aug. 7: Davey O’Brien Award
Aug. 8: Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy
Aug. 11: Chuck Bednarik Award
In the next three days, we'll see if any Hokies crack the Watch Lists for the first three awards listed. 26 days now remain until Virginia Tech football takes to the field to begin the 2025 season, venturing to Atlanta, Ga. to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.