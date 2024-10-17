Virginia Tech Football: Three Keys To Victory For The Hokies Against Boston College
Virginia Tech is looking to pick up their fourth win this season against Boston College, and their second win in ACC play.
What are the Hokies' keys to beating the Eagles?
1. Shut down Treshaun Ward.
Treshaun Ward is the best player on the Boston College offense is Treshaun Ward. He averages 5.7 yards per carry, and has been the cornerstone of the Eagles' offense, similar to Bhayshul Tuten's role for the Hokies. He's a very patient runner, and has over-performed this year against strong defenses, as did he last year at Kansas State. He's not the most physical runner due to a lack of lower body strength, but he really is one of the most agile runners in the conference. Letting him run free would be a mistake.
2. Keep the ball in front of you.
This one seems obvious, but it's so crucial. The Hokies cannot let these small pass plays that Boston College loves to call turn into 15-yard, even 20-yard-plus gains. The offense runs through Lewis Bond and his ability in the passing game, but any other receiver can make you pay. Reed Harris has four catches on the season, but he is averaging 44 yards per catch. Jaedn Skeete and Jerand Bradley have been plug-and-play guys the entire season. This Boston College offense relies on Thomas Castellanos more than they used to, and Virginia tech cannot let the Eagles take control of the Hokies' secondary.
3. Limit turnovers.
Virginia Tech has done a fair job this year of limiting turnovers, but against a team like Boston College, ball security will be paramount. Tech's biggest win all season was a 31-7 victory against Stanford, the Hokies did not turn the ball over once in that game. Virginia Tech needs to trust Kyron Drones this entire game, and if an interception is thrown, the Hokies might struggle to find a path offensively.
