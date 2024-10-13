Virginia Tech Football: Three questions that still need to be answered in the Hokies' football season
1. How do they unlock Ali Jennings?
The standout transfer from two summers ago has experienced a stop-start career as a Hokie. In what turned into a torrential downpour in the Hokies' eventual loss to 24-17 Purdue last season, Jennings sustained a season-ending injury.
Going into this season, Ali was once again expected to be the crowning jewel in a wide receiver corps that contended with the best in the nation. However, the Richmond, VA, native has marked just four receptions in the year.
It goes without saying that Jennings is the ideal Kyron Drones target, meaning each side will keep a close eye on the former Monarch; in the meantime, Jaylin Lane Da'Quan Felton and Stephen Gosnell have all taken the burden off of Jennings' shoulders, but if the Hokies want any shot of knocking on the door of an ACC Championship appearance, Ali must become the threat he was promised to be.
2. Why do the Hokies keep making coaching errors?
Not just against Vanderbilt when the infamous "two number zeros" call that sat the Commodores in position to extend their lead to 10, or when the Hokies squandered the final 1:57 against the Hurricanes in their controversial 38-34 loss a couple weeks ago.
This has been a consistent theme in the Hokies since Pry first arrived in Blacksburg in the Fall of 2021. It is now year three and Tech continues to put itself in blunders that are reminiscent of a first-year coach and a first-year staff. While these errors are mostly understandable in year one, it is not a stretch to think, "What would the Vanderbilt result be if they fixed their special teams unit?" "What if they used their final two minutes in South Florida better, and instead of having to heave a pass into the back of the endzone, they could have structured a better play much closer than 30 yards?"
Of course, in large parts, this Tech staff doesn't have much experience under their belt. When you look at Offensive Coordinator Tyler Bowen, Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve, and Head Hokie Brent Pry, Pry is the only one with a top-notch coaching level in his time as DC at Penn State under James Franklin. So, the obvious answer is to hire coaches with more time at the level that kills these errors. Yet, in a market like today's, and with the clear Hokie emphasis being on a younger squad, I would doubt there will be much delving into the job market.
3. What do the Hokies need to kick start their season?
That loaded question can't be answered in just a couple of stanzas. If you would have asked any Tech fan at the start of the season if they would take a 3-3 record, I doubt you would get any yesses. That is a damning indictment of how Tech has underperformed this year. In all honesty, the players have, for the most part, looked pretty good. Running back Bhayshul Tuten has excelled again this year; Drones is looking much calmer as the season wears on, and wideouts Jayline Lane and Da'Quan Felton are each boosting their draft stocks weekly. Yet, you can criticize the playcalling, and at times, on both sides of the ball, the Hokies have looked rusty, really rusty. I think the easiest way to fix that is to not get too complicated; let's make sure each play, you are doing the basics right, as the basics have granted the Hokies at least two losses that far. And while that is easier said than done, it is something that needs fixing asap.