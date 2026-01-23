Virginia Tech Football Transfer Portal Round Up: Who's In And Who's Out

Not every team that wins the offseason ends up actually having success on the field, but the Virginia Tech Hokies have had quite a bit of success this offseason under new head coach James Franklin.

The success started with the high school recruiting class, which Franklin was able to get into the top 25 after the Hokies were outside of the top 100 when he arrived. Then he went to work in the transfer portal.

During the two week period that the portal was open, Franklin was able to land 27 commits and currently has the No. 18 overall transfer portal class, which is good for 3rd in the ACC (per 247Sports).

Let's take a look at who went out of the program via the portal and who the Hokies brought in via the portal.

Who's Out?

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Nick Kallerup (87) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Caleb Woodson (20) during the first quarter of the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

WR Isaiah Spencer- Transferred to Ole Miss

WR Devin Alves- Transferred to Hawaii

CB Krystian Williams- Transferred to Richmond

OT Hannes Hammer- Transferred to UConn

DL Jahzaari Priester- Transferred to North Texas

OL Carter Stallard- Transferred to Murray State

LB Caleb Woodson- Transferred to Alabama

DB Joseph Reddish- Transferred to App State

Edge James Jennette- Transferred to Utah State

DL Arias Nash- Transferred to Tulsa

DB Caleb Brown- Transferred to Hawaii

RB Braydon Bennett- Transferred to Eastern Michigan

RB Jeremiah Coney- Transferred to UTEP

TE Zeke Wimbush- Transferred to Liberty

WR Cam Seldon- Transferred to USF

QB Pop Watson- Transferred to UMass

QB Garret Rangel- Transferred to Texas-Rio Grande Valley

DB Christian Ellis- Transferred to Virginia

Edge Keyshawn Burgos- Transferred to Purdue

LB Michael Short- Transferred to TCU

WR Tucker Holloway- Transferred to FAU

DB Dante Lovett- Transferred to UCLA

LB Will Johnson, DE James Djonkam, WR Micah Matthews, and LB Noah Jenkins have also entered the portal.

Who is coming in?

LS Deed Capper- Transferred in from Wisconsin

DL Eric Mensah- Transferred in from Ohio State

P Nathan Totten- Transferred in from Marshall

IOL Michael Troutman III- Transferred in from Penn State

LB Curtis Jones Jr- Transferred in from West Virginia

WR Que-Sean Brown- Transferred in from Duke

WR Tyseer Denmark- Transferred in from Penn State

OT Justin Terry- Transferred in from Ohio State

Edge Mylachi Williams- Transferred in from Penn State

Edge Cortez Harris- Transferred in from Penn State

WR Marlion Jackson- Transferred in from Louisiana Tech

CB Kenny Woseley Jr- Transferred in from Penn State

DL Randy Adirika- Transferred in from Penn State

TE Matt Henderson- Transferred in from Penn State

Edge Daniel Jennings- Transferred in from Penn State

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer- Transferred in from Penn State

TE Luke Reynolds- Transferred in from Penn State

Jeff Exinor- Transferred in from Penn State

OT Justin Bell-Transferred in from Michigan State

OT Logan Howland- Transferred in from Oklahoma

LB Keon Wylie- Transferred in from Penn State

Edge Samuel Okunlola- Transferred in from Colorado

QB Bryce Baker- Transferred in from North Carolina

RB Bill Davis- Transferred in from Louisiana

CB Jaquez White- Transferred in from Troy

Edge Javion Hilson- Transferred in from Missouri

CB Cam Chadwick- Transferred in from UConn

12 of Virginia Tech's 27 incoming transfers are coming from Penn State.

