Virginia Tech Football Transfer Portal Round Up: Who's In And Who's Out
Not every team that wins the offseason ends up actually having success on the field, but the Virginia Tech Hokies have had quite a bit of success this offseason under new head coach James Franklin.
The success started with the high school recruiting class, which Franklin was able to get into the top 25 after the Hokies were outside of the top 100 when he arrived. Then he went to work in the transfer portal.
During the two week period that the portal was open, Franklin was able to land 27 commits and currently has the No. 18 overall transfer portal class, which is good for 3rd in the ACC (per 247Sports).
Let's take a look at who went out of the program via the portal and who the Hokies brought in via the portal.
Who's Out?
WR Isaiah Spencer- Transferred to Ole Miss
WR Devin Alves- Transferred to Hawaii
CB Krystian Williams- Transferred to Richmond
OT Hannes Hammer- Transferred to UConn
DL Jahzaari Priester- Transferred to North Texas
OL Carter Stallard- Transferred to Murray State
LB Caleb Woodson- Transferred to Alabama
DB Joseph Reddish- Transferred to App State
Edge James Jennette- Transferred to Utah State
DL Arias Nash- Transferred to Tulsa
DB Caleb Brown- Transferred to Hawaii
RB Braydon Bennett- Transferred to Eastern Michigan
RB Jeremiah Coney- Transferred to UTEP
TE Zeke Wimbush- Transferred to Liberty
WR Cam Seldon- Transferred to USF
QB Pop Watson- Transferred to UMass
QB Garret Rangel- Transferred to Texas-Rio Grande Valley
DB Christian Ellis- Transferred to Virginia
Edge Keyshawn Burgos- Transferred to Purdue
LB Michael Short- Transferred to TCU
WR Tucker Holloway- Transferred to FAU
DB Dante Lovett- Transferred to UCLA
LB Will Johnson, DE James Djonkam, WR Micah Matthews, and LB Noah Jenkins have also entered the portal.
Who is coming in?
LS Deed Capper- Transferred in from Wisconsin
DL Eric Mensah- Transferred in from Ohio State
P Nathan Totten- Transferred in from Marshall
IOL Michael Troutman III- Transferred in from Penn State
LB Curtis Jones Jr- Transferred in from West Virginia
WR Que-Sean Brown- Transferred in from Duke
WR Tyseer Denmark- Transferred in from Penn State
OT Justin Terry- Transferred in from Ohio State
Edge Mylachi Williams- Transferred in from Penn State
Edge Cortez Harris- Transferred in from Penn State
WR Marlion Jackson- Transferred in from Louisiana Tech
CB Kenny Woseley Jr- Transferred in from Penn State
DL Randy Adirika- Transferred in from Penn State
TE Matt Henderson- Transferred in from Penn State
Edge Daniel Jennings- Transferred in from Penn State
QB Ethan Grunkemeyer- Transferred in from Penn State
TE Luke Reynolds- Transferred in from Penn State
Jeff Exinor- Transferred in from Penn State
OT Justin Bell-Transferred in from Michigan State
OT Logan Howland- Transferred in from Oklahoma
LB Keon Wylie- Transferred in from Penn State
Edge Samuel Okunlola- Transferred in from Colorado
QB Bryce Baker- Transferred in from North Carolina
RB Bill Davis- Transferred in from Louisiana
CB Jaquez White- Transferred in from Troy
Edge Javion Hilson- Transferred in from Missouri
CB Cam Chadwick- Transferred in from UConn
12 of Virginia Tech's 27 incoming transfers are coming from Penn State.
