How Does Virginia Tech's 2026 Transfer Portal Class Compare to Their 2025 Class?

Not every team that wins the offseason ends up actually having success on the field, but the Virginia Tech Hokies have had quite a bit of success this offseason under new head coach James Franklin.

The success started with the high school recruiting class, which Franklin was able to get into the top 25 after the Hokies were outside of the top 100 when he arrived. Then he went to work in the transfer portal.

During the two week period that the portal was open, Franklin was able to land 27 commits and currently has the No. 18 overall transfer portal class, which is good for 3rd in the ACC (per 247Sports).

This is quite the turnaround from last year's class.

While the Hokies were able to find some contributors to help them on the field, their class a year ago ranked 44th. Franklin has gotten the Hokies up nearly 30 spots in the rankings and why transfer rankings are not perfect, it does show the kind of quality of player that Virginia Tech has brought in just one year later.

What makes this class better?

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) celebrates after a touchdown pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While some of the players that the Hokies brought in are light on experience, they are players that Franklin thought would be able to play at Penn State. Virginia Tech's transfer class last season ranked 44th with 30 commits. This year's class ranks 18th with three fewer commits. The kind of player that Virginia Tech is bringing in is much different.

Virginia Tech is going to have a new look QB room this season and there is reason to be excited about it. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer looked sharp for the Nittany Lions down the stretch of the season after Drew Allar went down with an injury and North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker was a highly ranked high school recruit.

Virginia Tech was also able to land one of the best wide receivers in the ACC from a season ago when they got Duke WR Que'Sean Brown.

Brown caught 64 passes for 846 yards this past season for the Blue Devils, who had one of the top offenses in the country. In 2024, he caught 41 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was the 6th-highest rated player on Duke according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing this season with a 72.8 overall grade. In 398 snaps during the 2024 season, Brown finished with a 72.6 overall grade. He is a productive receiver who should make an immediate impact in the Hokies offense

Another pass catcher to watch this season is going to be Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds is a former five star recruit out of high school and has all the makings of a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

While Virginia Tech might not be ready to win the ACC just yet, they have had a good offseason with a good portal haul and a good high school class. Let's see what the results on the field bring.

Last year, the Hokies brought in one four-star transfer player. This year they brought in two.

Will every transfer hit? Unlikely, but I think this is going to be a transfer class that has far more impact players and should help the Hokies get back to a bowl game at minimum. This is the type of transfer class that Virginia Tech fans should be expecting under Franklin.

