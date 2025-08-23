Virginia Tech Football: Two Hokie Seniors Selected to the Senior Bowl Top 300 List
Earlier today, the Senior Bowl released its first-ever Top 300 list, meticulously scouting and ranking over 2,000 seniors to compile the final ranking.
The Hokies had two seniors honored on the list: quarterback Kyron Drones and incoming ACC wideout transfer Donovan Greene. The dynamic tandem looks to be a significant piece for first-year offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery.
Big seasons incoming?
Drones will be suiting up for his third season in the maroon and orange, finding his home in Blacksburg after two years with Baylor. When Drones is on the field and healthy, he can lead Tech's offense down the field in a multitude of ways. The speed of Drones can be the most impressive part of his game, but give him time in the pocket, and Drones is dangerously accurate if defenses want any part in stopping him.
Drones (6-2, 235) enters his third season as the starting quarterback for the Hokies. Last season he started nine games, completing 136 of 224 passes for 1,562 yards, a 61 percent completion rate. The Houston, Texas product accounted for 10 passing TDs while rushing for 336 rushing yards and six scores.
For Drones' senior campaign, head coach Brent Pry, alongside hiring Montgomery, hired former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore. Pry looks to bolster his signal caller's time allotted in the pocket to allow Drones' full potential to come out.
After the departures of Hokies receivers Jaylin Lane, Stephen Gosnell, Ali Jennings, and Da'Quan Felton, Pry needed to find help for rising junior Ayden Greene. In the transfer portal, Tech was able to land ACC transfer Donovan Greene from Wake Forest. Greene, the 6-foot-2 wideout, had a prominent season in 2022, leading the Demon Deacons to a victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Fellow route runner Ayden Greene spoke about Donovan Greene after Friday's practice:
"It's been great. He's had a lot of years in college, so he's very comfortable, very confident in the game and the operation of things. So, he's very mellow. He's not a very antsy kind of guy just because of how long he's been in this game. So, being around him is great. It kind of gives me a realization of like, 'Oh, well, he's been doing this for so long' and I'm looking at how he approaches things and his mentality and it's a very mature approach. Very confident approach. And I think being around him, having the younger guys be around him, has given our room a good perspective of how we need to approach each and every day, approach our prep for this game."
The ACC had the third most players selected to the Top 300 list with 53 total, trailing behind the SEC (109) and the Big 10 (68). A lot of prestige surrounds this list, especially considering the cut down from an initial list of 850 athletes; 50% of the players chosen in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft were part of last year's Senior Bowl list.
