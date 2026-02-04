Virginia Tech Football Unveils Full 2026 Coaching Staff

Virginia Tech football has officially unveiled its full coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season, announcing the team's main coordinators and coaches, in addition to their assistants.

In total, 29 staff members will be on the team at the time of writing, counting new head coach James Franklin. Franklin was hired by Virginia Tech on Nov. 17, just over two months after the Hokies fired Brent Pry on Sept. 14.

Pry will return to the program as its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, while Ty Howle will man the offensive coordinator position, following Franklin from Penn State. Both coordinators have served under Franklin during his stop at Penn State. Here's the full list of the main coaches and coordinators:

Brent Pry - defensive coordinator and linebackers coach

Sean Spencer - run game coordinator (defense) and defensive line coach

Anthony Midget - pass game coordinator and safeties coach

Vic Hall - defensive recruiting coordinator and nickels coach

Ty Howle - offensive coordinator and tight ends coach

Norval McKenzie - assistant head coach, run game coordinator (offense) and running backs coach

Matt Moore - offensive line coach

Danny O'Brien - quarterbacks coach

Fontel Mines - offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach

Doug Shearer - special teams coordinator

Chuck Losey - assistant athletics director for athletic performance (football)

And alongside that, here's a full list of who will be serving as the program's assistants, arranged in alphabetical order:

Ryan Alexander - assistant offensive line coach

Josh Conklin - senior defensive analyst

Brian Crist - senior offensive analyst for defense

Jens Danielsen - assistant offensive line coach

Brayden Devault-Smith - assistant cornerbacks coach

Jeff Earls - assistant director of athletic performance (football)

Jarrett Ferguson - assistant director of athletic performance (football)

Jeron Gouvela-Winslow - assistant safeties coach

Jan Johnson - assistant linebackers coach

Mike Moyseenko - assistant quarterbacks coach

Cam Philips - assistant wide receivers coach

Danny Rocco - senior defensive analyst for offense

David Rocco - assistant tight ends coach

Warren Ruggiero - senior offensive analyst

Pat Shepard - assistant special teams coach

Derrick Tangelo - assistant defensive line coach

Greg Wood - assistant special teams coach

Virginia Tech's 2026 season kicks off against VMI on Sept. 5 against VMI, while its spring game, which will have free admission, will take place on Saturday, April 18. A time for the spring game is yet to be announced.

