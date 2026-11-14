Virginia Tech Football vs. Stanford Live Updates: Score and Analysis

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football is back in Lane Stadium to play its first game at home since Oct. 17, taking on Stanford at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order (end of the game to the start).

Pre-Game Notes

Here's the Hokies' depth chart for their Week 11 game against the Cardinal (Starters are bolded. For the offensive and defensive lines, a semi-colon indicates a shift to the next position.)

Offense

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer (Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan or Troy Huhn)

(Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan or Troy Huhn) RB: Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Marcellous Hawkins; Messiah Mickens or Tyler Mason)

(Marcellous Hawkins; Messiah Mickens or Tyler Mason) WR: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene (Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Tyseer Denmark, Marlion Jackson)

(Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Tyseer Denmark, Marlion Jackson) TE: Luke Reynolds ; Benji Gosnell OR Ja'Ricous Hairston (Harrison Saint Germain)

; OR (Harrison Saint Germain) OL (L-R): Layth Ghannam, Brody Meadows, Kyle Altuner, Montavious Cunningham, Aidan Lynch (Justin Terry, Michael Troutman III, Tommy Ricard, Benjamin Eziuka, Logan Howland) Defense

Defense

DL (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris (Samuel Okunlola or Jason Abbey; Gerard Johnson III; Eric Mensah, Mylachi Williams)

(Samuel Okunlola or Jason Abbey; Gerard Johnson III; Eric Mensah, Mylachi Williams) LB: Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie (Sherrod Covil, Curtis Jones Jr.)

(Sherrod Covil, Curtis Jones Jr.) Nickel: Kenny Woseley Jr. (Isaiah Brown-Murray)

(Isaiah Brown-Murray) CB: Jaquez White, Thomas Williams (Isaiah Brown-Murray, Cam Chadwick Jr.)

(Isaiah Brown-Murray, Cam Chadwick Jr.) S: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers (Sheldon Robinson, DQ Smith)

Special Teams

P: Nathan Totten (Luke Jones)

(Luke Jones) PK: John Love (Cole Byrd)

(Cole Byrd) KO: Cole Byrd (John Love)

(John Love) H: Nathan Totten

LS: Christian Epling (Deed Capper)

(Deed Capper) KR: Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Davion "FatRat" Brown)

(Davion "FatRat" Brown) PR: Que'Sean Brown (Tyseer Denmark)