Virginia Tech Football vs. Stanford Live Updates: Score and Analysis
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football is back in Lane Stadium to play its first game at home since Oct. 17, taking on Stanford at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order (end of the game to the start).
Pre-Game Notes
Here's the Hokies' depth chart for their Week 11 game against the Cardinal (Starters are bolded. For the offensive and defensive lines, a semi-colon indicates a shift to the next position.)
Offense
- QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer (Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan or Troy Huhn)
- RB: Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Marcellous Hawkins; Messiah Mickens or Tyler Mason)
- WR: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene (Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Tyseer Denmark, Marlion Jackson)
- TE: Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell OR Ja'Ricous Hairston (Harrison Saint Germain)
- OL (L-R): Layth Ghannam, Brody Meadows, Kyle Altuner, Montavious Cunningham, Aidan Lynch (Justin Terry, Michael Troutman III, Tommy Ricard, Benjamin Eziuka, Logan Howland) Defense
Defense
- DL (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris (Samuel Okunlola or Jason Abbey; Gerard Johnson III; Eric Mensah, Mylachi Williams)
- LB: Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie (Sherrod Covil, Curtis Jones Jr.)
- Nickel: Kenny Woseley Jr. (Isaiah Brown-Murray)
- CB: Jaquez White, Thomas Williams (Isaiah Brown-Murray, Cam Chadwick Jr.)
- S: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers (Sheldon Robinson, DQ Smith)
Special Teams
- P: Nathan Totten (Luke Jones)
- PK: John Love (Cole Byrd)
- KO: Cole Byrd (John Love)
- H: Nathan Totten
- LS: Christian Epling (Deed Capper)
- KR: Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Davion "FatRat" Brown)
- PR: Que'Sean Brown (Tyseer Denmark)
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05