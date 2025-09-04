Week 1 Grades For Every Positional Unit On the Hokies
This past Sunday, Virginia Tech football looked like two completely different teams depending on which side of the ball took the field.
The Gamecocks pulled away late from the Hokies in their 24-11 victory. An uncommon score, to say the least, left a bitter taste in the mouths of the offense. However, there was a lot to love from Sam Siefkes's debut as defensive coordinator.
Here's how every unit for the Hokies graded out after their season opener in Atlanta.
The yardage tells a different story than the box score. Most expected the Gamecocks' defense to live in the backfield and give the offensive line a headache. They only allowed two sacks, however.
Drones was exceptional when he had a clean pocket. However, when pressure came, he looked subpar. He didn't possess the same poise in the open field as a rusher as either. The unit as a whole forced itself into a pass-heavy game plan, but it didn't need to be secluded to that. He was able to make some big connections to his wideouts, however.
The pair of Greenes put on a great showing for the Hokies. They combined for 165 yards and ignited what looked to be touchdown-hopeful drives. Penalties, incompletions and stall-outs put those drives to bed. If there was any glaring positive, it would be the receiving corps.
The run game flashed from time to time. The absence of Terion Stewart adjusted the game plan for Philip Montgomery. Marcellous Hawkins was given the reins and had a decent showing. There was an emphasis on the option attack, but South Carolina was right on Drones's tail every time he kept the ball. It's worth noting the Hokies have only four running backs listed on the depth chart for week two, with transfer Braydon Bennett and Tyler Mason absent. Bennett dressed out against South Carolina but didn't see any action. Gaining Stewart back should help get things going for this backfield against the Commodores.
The front seven kept this game in striking distance all the way to the end. For all the hype Sellers was getting heading into the matchup, Siefkes did his best at containing this explosive offense. The first drive touchdown made fans scared of a blowout. It was a no-fly zone after that, however.
A couple of big plays were all the Gamecocks had going for them. The Hokies' defensive line was more active in the endzone than the offense, sacking Sellers for a safety to put the Hokies on the board in the first quarter. They finished with four sacks on the day. They nearly replicated that pace-altering play in the second half with a force fumble that fell into South Carolina's hands.
The Hokies also kept their hands clean compared to South Carolina. The team had four penalties for 40 yards compared to the Gamecocks' eight for 51. They continuously spoiled good field positioning for Sellers and the company. Did they get bailed out a couple of times? Sure, but it went both ways in this game. Harbor was primed for revenge after a called-back score and catching troubles. He got just that on a 64-yard deep shot to seal the game shut.
It wasn't a perfect outing for the defense, but they did a great job of quieting Sellers for the majority of the game. The team overall just needs to be more complementary.
The Hokies got out-Beamered. Of course, it was at the hands of Frank Beamer's son, Shane.
When the initial punt to start the fourth quarter was called back, the Gamecocks took advantage of it. Vicari Smith showed his elusiveness on an 80-yard punt-return score. This was when the tide shifted towards South Carolina. The defense had gotten weathered, and John Love was the only player putting points on the board.
Love may be the next NFL-bred leg from Blacksburg. His accuracy and power have made him a key part of this Hokies team. Love has typically been the insurance policy for the offense. Last week, he was the offense. A 56-yard field goal will turn heads quickly within the league, especially when it's tied for the second-longest in Division I. He saved the special teams' grade with his outing.
Brent Pry knows Vanderbilt isn't a layup despite it being in Lane Stadium. "We got our hands full," Pry said. "It's a very talented football team." The Hokies will need to be a more cohesive unit to retaliate against the Commodores.