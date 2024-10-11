All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Where the Hokies Rank in Major ACC Stat Categories

How do the Hokies fare against the ACC’s best?

RJ Schafer

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech almost took down the number one team in the ACC when the Hokies were lead to one final play against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hokies, unfortunately, did not pull it off, and currently stands as the tied-6th team in the ACC, sharing the spot with Georgia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, Boston College, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

So where do the Hokies rank in other categories?

Recruiting

Virginia Tech lost one of their highest ranked recruits when four-star wide receiver Matthew Outten de-committed from Virginia Tech and flipped his commitment to Penn State.

That was a huge loss that heavily impacted the quality of the Hokies’ class.

Now, Brent Pry’s 2025 recruiting class is 10th in the conference according to 247Sports. In order of highest ranked to lowest ranked, the Hokies trail Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, SMU, Duke, Syracuse, Stanford, Florida State, and Pitt in the ACC.

Sixteen players have committed, receiving an average grade of 87.34 by 247Sports.

Offense

Statistically, Virginia Tech does not have one of the greatest offenses in the ACC.

The Hokies are 11th in the ACC in yards gained per game with 375.2, 16th in the ACC in passing yards per game with 192.3, and fifth in the ACC in rushing yards per game with 182.8.

Defense

The Virginia Tech defense is one of the best against the pass in the entire conference.

No team averages more sacks per game in the ACC, or sacks the quarterback at a higher frequency than the Hokies do.

Teams only average 184.2 passing yards against Virginia Tech, the second best in the ACC.

The rushing defense on the other hand, is one of the lowest ranked in the ACC. The Hokies let up 170.8 rushing yards per game, the second most in the ACC which is only trailing Florida State’s abysmal defense.

