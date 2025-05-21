Virginia Tech Football: Who are the best players the Hokies will face in 2025?
The Hokies will kick off their 2025 football season with a "Battle of the Birds" showdown at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tech will continue to face tough opponents throughout the regular season. However, there are a few key players that will truly test the Hokies' strength this season. Below are the five toughest players Tech will face in the upcoming season.
1. Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
The Vanderbilt quarterback shocked Hokie nation with a 34-27 overtime victory last season and that was the start of a memorable season for the Commodores QB. The New Mexico State transfer was essential for revamping the Commodores. Pavia helped lead Vanderbilt to a 3-5 season and 12 in the SEC after finishing 0-8 the previous season. After some negotiation with the NCAA, Pavia is eligible for another year and will play for the Commodores in 2025. Pavia was a force to be reckoned with during their last meeting, and will no doubt be one of the Hokies' toughest opponents during his Lane Stadium debut.
2. South Carolina DE Dylan Stewart
The Gamecocks defensive edge made a huge splash during his freshman season earning him the SEC Defensive Newcomer of the Year award and a finalist spot for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award. Entering his second season with South Carolina, Stewart is expected to be a top pass rusher in the SEC and the nation overall. Stewart entered the South Carolina lineup as the third-highest-ranked prospect in program history. He certainly lived up to the expectations and made a lot of noise in their season opener against ODU, leading the Gamecocks to a 23-19 win over the Monarchs. The ceiling is high for Stewart as he prepares for his second season with the Gamecocks. As one of the first opponents on the Hokies' docket, he will certainly be a tough obstacle to overcome.
3. NC State RB Daylan "Hollywood" Smothers
After an explosive redshirt freshman season, Smothers enters the 2025 season as the No. 10 overall returning running back in the ACC. Smothers started the final six games of the 2024 season and touted the teams best yard per carry stat with 6.4, and was the team's top receiver with 263 total yards. Coming into his sophomore season, Hollywood Smothers' stats are expected to improve from last season, making him a dangerous threat to the Hokies. However, not only does Smothers have incredible stats on the field, he is also disciplined and focused, reportedly using a photo of Bill Belichick on his dart board as he mentally prepares for the upcoming season.
4. Louisville QB Miller Moss
The last meeting between the Hokies and the Cardinals resulted in a 34-3 demolish of Tech, as Louisville went on to finish the season 8-1. The 2024 Cardinals were not quite as dominant as the previous year, finishing 5-3 and ranking fifth in the ACC. However, college football commentator Bud Elliot believes the Cardinals have the potential to be a sleeper ACC championship team. The reason Elliot has so much confidence in the Cardinals is because of their newest addition of quarterback Miller Moss. The California native is transferring to Louisville after three seasons with the USC Trojans, during which he recorded the most touchdown passes thrown by a USC quarterback with six. Under Jeff Brohm, Moss could make a considerable impact on the Cardinals with his experience, leadership, and ability to handle pressure. With Moss at the helm of Brohm's Cardinals, the Hokies could be staring down another devastating loss at the hands of Louisville.
5. Wake Forest DB Davaughn Patterson
The Demon Deacons are entering a new era under head coach Jake Dickert, and the ace up his sleeve appears to be sophomore defensive back Davaughn Patterson. Dickert admires Patterson's leadership in the locker room and is reportedly grooming him to play in several different spots across the field. A flexible and dynamic player like Patterson poses a dangerous threat to opponents who won't know what to expect from the Demon Deacon. After Spring Camp, Dickert noted that Patterson is "a flat-out pro in how he approaches everything."