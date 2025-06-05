Virginia Tech Football: Why Takye Heath is Virginia Tech's Breakout Sophomore Star
Virginia Tech has been forced to deal with a restructuring after a once star-studded wideout core is in need of immediate replacements. Currently sitting in for the Hokies are wideouts Ayden Greene, Donavon Greene, Cameron Seldon, and Tucker Holloway but the name today that should be mentioned is redshirt sophomore Takye Heath.
Heath hailed from the famed Highland Springs High School in Richmond, V.A, where he culminated a career that saw him over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior before committing to Virginia Tech as a three-star recruit. So far as a Hokies Heath has seen limited playing time with last season resulting in just appearances with one reception and one rush, but the young Heath was awarded with a spring games award tallying the "Most Improved Player" on offense.
While on the day, Heath finished with just one reception for 11 yards, these awards are something the Hokies take pride in. Last season saw the Hokies award the award to Ayden Greene on offense. Last season Greene established himself as star on the cusp as Greene marked nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Virginia Tech wideout coach Fontel Mines has became a premier name among the wideout coaching ranks. Mines has been able to develop wideouts the likes of Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane all to the NFL from last season alone.
Mines is becoming a household name among Virginia Tech fans, the former UVa wideout came to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. Since Mines' arrival the former Chicago Bear has tallied some impressive stats.
Under the tutelage of Mines, Tech's receivers ranked 2nd in the ACC in yards per reception and in wide receiver rating when targeted during the 2023 season. The group ranked 3rd in the ACC in receiving TDs.
Mines was also named the No.3 recruiter in the ACC for 2025 by 247Sports, which showcases an elite ability to pick talent like Heath and persuade talents to come to the Southwest Virginia school.