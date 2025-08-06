Virginia Tech, Frank Beamer, Shane Beamer Featured in Season Premiere of Netflix's New SEC Show
Shane Beamer may have moved on from playing and coaching at Virginia Tech, but in Blacksburg, as he puts it, he’ll always be “Frank’s son.”
Beamer, who enters his fifth season as the South Carolina Gamecocks' head coach, is the son of Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer. Shane Beamer and his team were featured prominently in the new Netflix docuseries "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday", which released its seven-episode slate yesterday. The series was produced by Box to Box Films, the driving force behind other documentaries such as Sprint, Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point.
The series, which focuses on 10 teams from the SEC, offers an exclusive up-close look at pivotal SEC matchups throughout the season. Episode 1, titled "Opening Kickoff" is the episode that most prominently covers Shane Beamer's connection to Virginia Tech
The season premiere covered South Carolina's narrow 23-19 escape over Old Dominion, LaNorris Sellers, the Gamecocks' 31-6 Week 2 victory over Kentucky and their narrow 36-33 loss against LSU in Week 3.
"I wanna retire [at South Carolina]," Shane Beamer said. "I wanna make an impact here, on and off the field, for a long time. Like my dad did at Virginia Tech."
Shane Beamer then showed off to the camera crew his collection of mementos from his career and his fathers', showcasing his first road sideline pass, fittingly enough coming from Virginia Tech's contest against South Carolina in October 10, 1987.
"'Cause my last name is Beamer, with that comes expectations," Shane Beamer said. Beamer served for the Hokies as a running backs coach from 2011-2015.
"They always talk about a lunch pail team," said college football journalist Andy Staples. "Virginia Tech brings a beat-up lunchbox onto the field as an emblem of what that program's about. They are the tough, hard-working guys."
Beamer then chimed in saying that there are "streets named after him and rightfully so."
The show then showed various clips from Frank Beamer's tenure, which included 238 wins, three Big East titles, four ACC championships, 23 straight bowl game appearances and a trip to the National Championship game in 1999.
“I love Virginia Tech," Shane Beamer said. "I was there before as an assistant coach, but up there, I’m always Frank’s son. I came to South Carolina because I wanted to make my own name, be Shane Beamer and not just 'Frank's son'."
"I would never sit there and second-guess what's happening out there on the field," said Frank Beamer on his son later in the episode. "I've already figured out Shane's way ahead of me. Shane's really good at what he does. They're gonna be playing hard. They're gonna be giving it their best shot. In this conference, it's a battle."
Virginia Tech and South Carolina will face off against one another on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.