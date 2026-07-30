Virginia Tech Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

BLACKSBURG, Va. — With the start of the college football season just around the corner, Virginia Tech is heading into fall camp knowing there will be surprises over the next several weeks.

Every August, players emerge from relative obscurity, veterans take unexpected leaps, and freshmen force their way into the conversation. While true freshmen rarely make an immediate impact at the Power Four level, there's one newcomer who has all the tools to become an early contributor for the Hokies.

His name is T-Ron Richardson.

Why Richardson will make an impact

The Hopewell, Virginia native arrives in Blacksburg as one of the more intriguing defensive additions in the 2026 recruiting class.

Richardson originally committed to Oklahoma before ultimately flipping to Virginia Tech after James Franklin took over as the Hokies' head coach, giving the program a significant in-state recruiting victory. Keeping talented players from the Commonwealth home has long been a priority for Virginia Tech, and Richardson has the potential to become an example of why.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 289 pounds on Virginia Tech's spring roster, Richardson doesn't possess the massive frame that many associate with interior defensive linemen. Instead, his game is built around quickness, leverage and explosion off the snap. That slightly lighter build could actually work in his favor early in his career, allowing him to penetrate gaps and create disruption before offensive linemen can get set.

Those traits fit well with the aggressive style Virginia Tech is expected to play defensively under Brent Pry. Interior pressure has become increasingly valuable in modern college football, as quarterbacks have become more athletic and capable of escaping pressure off the edge. Defensive tackles who can collapse the pocket from the inside force quarterbacks off their spot and often create opportunities for the rest of the defensive front to finish plays.

Of course, Richardson's biggest adjustment won't be talent, but instead consistency. The jump from high school football to the ACC is significant, especially in the trenches where every opponent features experienced offensive linemen with years of strength and conditioning behind them. Learning the speed of the college game, refining his technique, and adding strength throughout the season will all be part of his development.

Fortunately for Richardson, he won't have to shoulder the load immediately. Virginia Tech has enough experience up front in the form of Kemari Copeland, Emmett Laws, etc., that will help ease him into the rotation, allowing him to make an impact in specific situations rather than forcing him into an every-down role from the opening game. That could be the ideal environment for a player with his skill set to build confidence while continuing to develop physically.

If Richardson can quickly adjust to the college level, don't be surprised if his role grows throughout the season. He has the athleticism to become a disruptive interior presence, and by the time ACC play reaches its midpoint, he could find himself playing meaningful snaps for a defensive front looking to establish a new identity under Franklin.