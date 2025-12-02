Three-Star Defensive Lineman T-Ron Richardson Commits to Virginia Tech
James Franklin has added to his 2026 recruiting class at Virginia Tech with the addition of in-state defensive linemen T-Ron Richardson. The Virginia native adds yet another cornerstone to the program that James Franklin is building in Blacksburg.
Richardson, standing at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, is your prototypical interior defensive linemen. He has a large frame that has room to fill out and he is currently ranked as the No. 14 player in the state of Virginia and a top 600 player in the country.
Richardson was previously an Oklahoma commit - pledging back in August. He changed his decision after visiting Virginia Tech and James Franklin over the previous weekend while the team was in Charlottesville.
Brent Pry targetted him over the summer, bringing him on a visit in June. He also visited James Franklin at Penn State then visited him again at Virginia Tech this past weekend with the team in Charlottesville. He also visiting Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Syracuse.
Richardson's multiple visits with Franklin and Virginia Tech (three total visits -- one to Virginia Tech with Pry, one to Penn State with Franklin and finally, one to Virginia Tech with Franklin) allowed him to build a strong relationship with both his home state program and the head whistle of his new program.
With the commitment, Richardson has become the 19th recruit and 11th under James Franklin, showcasing Franklin and Virginia Tech's emphasis on locking down the state of Virginia.
He comes from a consistent program in Hopewell who had just one season under .500 during his time there. He comes from the same high school that produced former Ohio State superstar and the current lead back for the Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson.
Much to my surprise, MaxPreps does have stats from his high school career. Richardson played 31 varsity games across his four year career, tallying a total of 144 tackles and 51 TFL. He also had five sacks during his time in high school, showcasing he is more of a run stuffer than a pass rusher. He also had a seven yard rushing attempt at some point this year, which is funny.
Franklin has made strides all around the field on both sides of the ball recruiting so far, but his biggest focus has been the trenches, and Richardson reinforces the focus that Franklin is putting on the trenches. It also reinforces Franklin's desire to lock down and heavily recruit the state of Virginia.