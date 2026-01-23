Virginia Tech Hires Nick Perry As Cornerbacks Coach

Virginia Tech has likely rounded out its primary coaching staff with the addition of Nick Perry as cornerbacks coach, bringing a blend of championship college experience and NFL development to Blacksburg.

Perry confirmed the news today on X/Twitter.

How does he fit at Virginia Tech?

Perry most recently coached at Arkansas and brings four years of NFL experience to the Hokies’ defensive staff. His hiring adds a resume that includes multiple national championships, work with first-round NFL draft picks and experience developing elite defensive backs at both the college and professional levels.

A former defensive back at Alabama, Perry was part of multiple national championship teams during his playing career. He transitioned into coaching at his alma mater, beginning as a graduate assistant for two seasons before earning a promotion to defensive analyst. During his time on staff in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, he made three appearances in the College Football Playoff and captured two national championships.

At Alabama, Perry worked closely with several future NFL stars in the secondary, including Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II and Minkah Fitzpatrick. All three went on to become high draft picks and Pro Bowl-caliber players, helping establish Perry’s reputation as a developer of high-level defensive back talent.

Following his stint at Alabama, Perry moved to the NFL, joining the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant secondary coach. He spent two seasons in that role, working with All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell during one of the strongest seasons of Terrell’s career. Terrell was widely regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the league that year.

While in Atlanta, Perry also worked with safety Richie Grant, who recorded 122 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions in a season, along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. Grant’s production highlighted Perry’s involvement in both coverage development and overall defensive backfield versatility.

Perry was later moved to assistant wide receivers coach with the Falcons, gaining experience on the offensive side of the ball. In that role, he worked with first-round pick Drake London for a season, expanding his understanding of route concepts, receiver techniques and how defensive backs can better counter modern passing offenses.

After his time in Atlanta, Perry joined the Seattle Seahawks’ staff. The 2024 season marked a significant improvement for Seattle’s pass defense, which jumped to 11th in the NFL after ranking near the bottom of the league the previous year. Perry worked with standout defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, both of whom emerged as key contributors in the Seahawks’ secondary.

With a background that includes championship college programs and proven NFL player development, Perry brings a diverse skill set to Virginia Tech. His experience is expected to be a major asset as the Hokies continue to rebuild and develop their secondary under the new coaching staff.

